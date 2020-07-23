120th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

1,236,696

42,613

Recovered

782,275

29,883

Deaths

29,885

1,120

Maharashtra33760718776912556 Tamil Nadu1864921315833144 Delhi1263231076503719 Karnataka75833272391519 Andhra Pradesh6471327239823 Uttar Pradesh55588335001263 Gujarat51485373412228 West Bengal49321296501221 Telangana4925837666438 Rajasthan3159922889581 Bihar3006619876208 Haryana2818621697372 Assam267731803469 Madhya Pradesh2484216836770 Odisha1983513750139 Jammu and Kashmir157118607273 Kerala15033616146 Punjab113017641269 Jharkhand6243294261 Chhatisgarh5968423029 Uttarakhand4849329755 Goa4176254128 Tripura334520338 Puducherry2300136931 Manipur206014180 Himachal Pradesh1697107711 Nagaland10874860 Arunachal Pradesh8583033 Chandigarh78052613 Meghalaya514774 Sikkim3431080 Mizoram3171680
Nation Politics 23 Jul 2020 RSS farmers wing dru ...
Nation, Politics

RSS farmers wing drums up opposition to Yediyurappa’s move to amend land laws

Published Jul 23, 2020, 8:02 pm IST
Updated Jul 23, 2020, 8:02 pm IST
The protest is scheduled for July 26, a day after the Yediyurappa government is planning to celebrate one year in office
Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa (PTI)
 Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa (PTI)

Bengaluru: The BJP government of Karnataka has received a rude jolt from the farmers wing of the RSS, which has issued a call to burn the gazzette notification containing an amendment to the Land Reforms Act 1961, thereby enabling purchase of agriculture land by industries.

The protest is scheduled for July 26, a day after the Yediyurappa government is planning to celebrate one year in office.

 

Curiously, an independent survey conducted by former Karnataka Agriculture Prices Commission chairman Prakash Kammaradi has found that the amendment is attracting more opposition in BJP-dominant areas.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Gangadhar Nelamangala, Karnataka general secretary of the Bharatiya Kisan Sangha, the RSS farmers wing, said support to the BJP government is based on the Hindutva platform, but not to any decision that helps real estate dealers and black money holders.

The ordinance making an amendment to the Land Reforms Act of 1961 was brought in soon after the nationwide coronavirus lockdown was lifted. Facilitated by the amendment, anyone can purchase agricultural land in Karnataka and use it for non-agriculture purposes.

 

Besides, the ceiling on land ownership, which used to be 54 acres per individual, was raised to 432 acres.

The government has defended the amendment, stating it would not only boost industrial activity in the state, but also bring in investment in agricultural development.

Gangadhar says this does not square with the fact that much of the land already acquired by government for industrial development lies undeveloped. He siad,

"The government has 12,000 acres of land acquired and developed by KIADB. Another 36,000 acres acquired by the Industries Department have not been developed. As per the Industries Department statistics, over 56% of the existing industrial areas are defunct. Without utilising the land already available, why is the government allowing indiscriminate purchase and conversion of agriculture land to industry?''

 

The farmers' wing of RSS says raising the ceiling of land ownership would only open the door for corruption politicians to invest in land. "The question is how can 54 acres per person be insufficient? Why do you need 432 acres? Instead of non-agriculturists and industrialists investing in agricultural lands, corrupt politicians, bureaucrats and real estates will invest their black money in land. The government is facilitating money launderers to convert their black money showing it as agriculture income,'' Gangadhar added.

Apart from the RSS, the amendment has received a thumbs down from farmers as well. In the survey done by Prakash Kammaradi, over 56% of farmers stated that the amendment was ‘not acceptable’.

 

The survey found that in no region except Kalyana-Karnataka (formerly called Hyderabad-Karnataka) did support for the amendment exceed 50 per cent. In fact, opposition to it was strongest in BJP strongholds like Mumbai-Karnataka (72.6%), Malnad and Coastal Karnataka (54.1%) and Central Karnataka (55.3%).

Further, castes that traditionally have supported the BJP, such as the Brahmins and Lingayats and also the Vokkaligas and Reddy communities, are also opposed to the amendment, 53.5% of Brahmins and Lingayats, 68.2% of Vokkaligas and Reddys, by the survey’s reckoning.

 

...
Tags: bjp karnataka government, b s yediyurappa, coronavirus lockdown
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Latest From Nation

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. (PTI)

Ashok Gehlot: Can send audio tapes involving Shekhawat abroad for forensic tests

Their selection board will be scheduled as soon as all affected SSC women officers exercise their option and complete requisite documentation, the Army said.

Government issues order for permanent commission of women in Indian Army

Representational image (PTI)

Kerala to decide on complete lockdown on Monday

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in New Delhi.

Soon, JNU students can submit MTech, MPhil dissertations and PhD theses online



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Ahead of Babri case hearing, Amit Shah meets LK Advani

Amit shah (PTI photo)

Babri case dismissal would be homage to temple ‘martyrs’: Sena

File picture of Babri Masjid which was demolished

Former football star quits BJP 24 hours after joining it

Footballer Mehtab Hossain receives the BJP party flag at the joining ceremony at the BJP HQ in Kolkata.

BCs and SCs of Tamil Nadu are being pushed to protest: MK Stalin

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) President MK Stalin during a protest against the state government for surge in electricity bills, in Chennai. PTI photo

Ban defectors from holding public office for 5 years: Kapil Sibal on Rajasthan crisis

Kapil Sibal (File Photo: G.N. Jha)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham