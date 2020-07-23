120th Day Of Lockdown

Nation Politics 23 Jul 2020 Babri demolition cas ...
Nation, Politics

Babri demolition case: Murli Manohar Joshi records his statement via video conference

PTI
Published Jul 23, 2020, 2:07 pm IST
Updated Jul 23, 2020, 2:07 pm IST
The court is conducting day-to-day hearing in the case to complete its trial by August 31 as directed by the Supreme Court.
Senior BJP leader Murli manohar Joshi. (PTI)
Lucknow: A special CBI court on Thursday recorded the statement of BJP veteran Murli Manohar Joshi in the 1992 Babri mosque demolition case.         The statement of the 86-year-old leader was recorded in the court of Special Judge SK Yadav through video conference.

Former deputy prime minister LK Advani (92) is likely to record his statement in a similar manner on Friday.

 

The Babri mosque demolition trial is presently at the stage of recording of statements of 32 accused in the case under Section 313 of CrPC during which they get an opportunity to refute the prosecution evidence against them.          The mosque in Ayodhya was demolished on December 6, 1992, by 'kar sevaks' who claimed that an ancient Ram temple stood at the same site. Advani and Joshi were among those leading the Ram temple movement at that time.

The court is conducting day-to-day hearing in the case to complete its trial by August 31 as directed by the Supreme Court.

 

...
