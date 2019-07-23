Nation Politics 23 Jul 2019 SP chief Akhilesh Ya ...
SP chief Akhilesh Yadav to lose his VIP security cover, after Home Ministry's review

New Delhi: After facing defeat in concluded 2019 Lok Sabha election, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav is being hit by another jolt of loosing his top Z+ security cover. He will no longer be guarded by 'black cat' commando of the National Security Guard.

The decision was reportedly taken after a comprehensive review of the VIP protectees, conducted by the Union Home Ministry under the umbrella of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs).

 

However, Akhilesh will continue to get Uttar Pradesh state police cover. reported Inida Today.

Former Chief Minister of UP was allowed for top-category VIP security in 2012 when the UPA regime was at the Centre.

In Uttar Pradesh, NSG will now have just 3 VVIP's to give Z+ security cover-- SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, BSP supremo Mayawati and state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath,reported Inida Today.

The Home Ministry's decision came on the basis of threat perception reports prepared by central and state (Uttar Pradesh) intelligence agencies, the sources said.

National Security Guard has 13 prominent politicians under their cover including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati, former Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, former Chief Ministers Chandrababu Naidu and Farooq Abdullah among others.

