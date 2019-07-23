Rahul Gandhi wants PM Modi to respond on Trump's mediation claim

The Opposition today created uproar in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha and asked Modi to address both the houses of the Parliament regarding Trump's statement over the Kashmir issue. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Soon after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's statement in Parliament on US President Donald Trump's claim regarding the Kashmir issue, Rahul Gandhi asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should clarify on the matter, stating that a "weak Foreign Ministry denial" won't do.

"President Trump says PM Modi asked him to mediate between India and Pakistan on Kashmir! If true, PM Modi has betrayed India's interests and 1972 Shimla Agreement. A weak Foreign Ministry denial won't do. PM must tell the nation what transpired in the meeting between him & President Trump," he tweeted.

During a meeting with Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday, Trump had said, "So I was with Prime Minister Narendra Modi two weeks ago and we talked about this subject. And he actually said, would you actually like to be a mediator or arbitrator? Did I say, where? He said Kashmir because this has been going for many, many years. I was surprised at how long it has been going on."

However, Jaishankar, while speaking in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, said that Prime Minister Modi has not made any request to Trump regarding mediation with Pakistan on the Kashmir issue.

"I would like to categorically assure the House that no such request has been made by Prime Minister Modi," Jaishankar said.

"It has been India's consistent position that all outstanding issues with Pakistan are discussed only bilaterally. Any engagement with Pakistan would require an end to cross-border terrorism," he added.

The Opposition today created uproar in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha and asked Modi to address both the houses of the Parliament regarding Trump's statement over the Kashmir issue.