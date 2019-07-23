Nation Politics 23 Jul 2019 Puducherry CM urges ...
Nation, Politics

Puducherry CM urges Centre to adopt 'dual language policy', not impose Hindi

ANI
Published Jul 23, 2019, 6:47 pm IST
Updated Jul 23, 2019, 6:47 pm IST
He urged the Centre to exclude Hindi from National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) and National Exit Test (NEXT).
English and the local language should be allowed and Hindi can be an optional option," Narayanasamy said. (Photo: PTI/File)
  English and the local language should be allowed and Hindi can be an optional option," Narayanasamy said. (Photo: PTI/File)

Puducherry: Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Tuesday proposed a resolution urging the Central government to adopt dual language policy and not to impose Hindi language in the state.

"We have urged the Centre to adopt dual language policy initiated by Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. English and the local language should be allowed and Hindi can be an optional option," Narayanasamy said.

 

He urged the Centre to exclude Hindi from National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) and National Exit Test (NEXT).

Last month, the Centre had dismissed apprehensions over the three language formula in the wake of the draft new education policy and said there was no move to impose any language on anyone.

"Only a report has been submitted on the new education policy. Government has not taken any decision on it. It has not even considered it and therefore the misunderstanding that the government has decided on the new education policy is not true," it said.

Tamil Nadu BJP president Tamilisai Soundararajan had asserted that Hindi will be an option and not an imposition according to the central government's three-language policy.

"Opposition leaders in the state are twisting the three-language policy. The central government has clarified that Hindi will be an option and not an imposition," she had told reporters.

Tags: tamilisai soundararajan, v narayanasamy
Location: India, Puducherry


