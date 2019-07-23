Nation Politics 23 Jul 2019 Give us 4 weeks to a ...
Nation, Politics

Give us 4 weeks to appear: 13 MLAs to K'taka Speaker on disqualification plea

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jul 23, 2019, 9:41 am IST
Updated Jul 23, 2019, 9:42 am IST
Karnataka Assembly Speaker Ramesh Kumar promised that the trust vote will be held by 6 pm on Tuesday.
The letters were similar in content and informed the Speaker that they had not received the copy of the petition and other documents seeking their disqualification. (Photo: File)
 The letters were similar in content and informed the Speaker that they had not received the copy of the petition and other documents seeking their disqualification. (Photo: File)

Bengaluru: Thirteen rebel lawmakers in Karnataka, whose resignations have pushed the Congress-JD(S) government to the brink of collapse, have written to Assembly Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar asking him four weeks’ time to respond to his summons. The Speaker had summoned the legislators on the disqualification petition moved against them by the Congress leader Siddaramaiah.

Ramesh Jarkiholi, Mahesh Kumathahalli, BA Basavaraj, BC Patil, Pratapgouda Patil, Shivaram Hebbar, ST Somashekhar, MTB Nagaraj, and Munirathna of the Congress and K Gopalaiah, AH Vishwanath and Narayana Gowda of the JD(S) have written to the Speaker.

 

The letters were similar in content and informed the Speaker that they had not received the copy of the petition and other documents seeking their disqualification.

Their letter read: “You are aware that Disqualification Rules, 1986, require a minimum of 7 days period. In spite of the same, the proceedings are being hurried up. I am not in station now and I requite to consult my lawyer after receiving the papers. The Hon’ble Supreme Court in the case of Balachandra R Jarkiholi vs BS Yeddyurappa reported in (2011) 7 SCC 1 has held that 7 days notice period is mandatory. In these circumstances, I request you to grant four weeks time to appear.”

The coalition government had slipped into a crisis two weeks ago after 16 lawmakers — 13 from the Congress and three from the JD(S) — resigned. Ramesh Kumar is yet to take a final call on accepting the resignation letters.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has 105 members, the Congress-JD(S) coalition has the support of 100 MLAs, excluding Kumar, in the 225-member Assembly. There are 15 rebel MLAs, two Independents and one MLA from the BSP, while another is a nominated member. If the resignation letters of the rebel MLAs are accepted by the Speaker, the government would be in a minority.

The debate on the trust vote dragged on in the Assembly well into Monday night with impatient BJP members pressing for an end to the discussion, which began last Thursday.

Despite assurances by Ramesh Kumar on Monday morning that the vote would be held during the day, the House was adjourned around 11.40 pm without the floor test being conducted. Kumar promised that the trust vote will be held by 6pm on Tuesday.

...
Tags: karnataka crisis, ramesh kumar, congress, jd(s), bjp
Location: India, Karnataka


Latest From Nation

As per the new Andhra Pradesh law, if the locals with the required skills are not trained then these companies will have to train them in association with the state government and then hire them. (Photo: File)

In a first, Andhra Pradesh reserves 75 per cent private jobs for locals

He accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of winning the election based on lies. (Photo: ANI)

'Rahul Gandhi is captain, no crisis within Congress,' says Ashok Gehlot

In the meeting of high-power committee chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday here in the state capital, the CM said that lord Ram's statue would be installed on the 100 hectares of land near River Sarayu in Ayodhya. (Photo: File)

UP government to install 251-metre-tall statue of lord Ram in Ayodhya

India on Monday successfully launched its second lunar mission Chandrayaan-2 on board its powerful rocket GSLV-MkIII-M1 from the spaceport in Sriharikota to explore the unchartered south pole of the celestial body by landing a rover. (Photo: AP)

On Chandrayaan-2 launch by ISRO, a congratulatory message from NASA



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Most beastly Android is here that’s giving every flagship a run for its money

The ASUS ROG Phone II features 12GB RAM and 512GB UFS 3.0 storage; features of which are not that common on smartphones these days.
 

After Akshay Kumar, Mahika Sharma gives financial help to victims of Assam flood

Mahika Sharma helps Assam flood victims.
 

Forget about Mate 30! Check out this Samsung flagship with next-gen tech

Samsung’s latest RAM will not work with the Snapdragon 855 and the recently announced 855+ chipsets. (Photo: PhoneArena)
 

Maharashtra CMO team donates 1 day salary to CM Relief fund on CM's birthday

CM Devendra Fadnavis with CMO staff. (Photo: ANI)
 

Scientists across country congratulate ISRO for successful launch of Chandrayaan-2

The probe's total mass is 3.8 ton and is expected to land on the Moon's South Polar Region on September 6 or 7 this year. (Photo: Twitter/ISRO)
 

Inter-ministerial group suggests ban on cryptocurrencies in India

As for private cryptocurrencies, given the risks associated with them and volatility in their prices, the group has recommended banning of the cryptocurrencies, the release said.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

TN CM should drop mega scheme to impound Mettur surplus water: DMK MP

S.S. Palanimanickam.

AIADMK belittling TN people’s verdict in LS polls, says MK Stalin

MK Stalin

Pragya Thakur gets a rap from BJP for her toilet remarks

She was forced to apologise after he comments triggered an outrage, and Modi went on to say that he would not be able to forgive her despite the apology. She was issued a showcause notice as well. (Photo: ANI)

‘Karnataka speaker violating constitution,’ says BJP’s Murlidhar Rao

In Karnataka, the Congress-JDS government slumped into a minority earlier this month following the resignation of several dissident MLAs. Sixteen MLAs from the ruling coalition including thirteen Congress and three JD(S) MLAs have resigned. (Photo: ANI)

Mamata attacks BJP over I-T notice to Durga Puja Committees Forum

On the proposal of changing name of Bardhaman railway station, Banerjee said, 'State proposal should be taken into consideration. This is BJP's proposal and I have no knowledge about it.' (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham