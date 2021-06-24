Nation Politics 23 Jun 2021 Vizag will emerge IT ...
Vizag will emerge IT hub of AP: Jagan

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Jun 24, 2021, 12:46 am IST
Updated Jun 24, 2021, 12:46 am IST
Govt keen on high-end courses in colleges
Jagan held a review meeting on IT policy, electronic manufacturing clusters, and digital libraries.
VIJAYAWADA: The AP government is working towards turning Visakhapatnam city into a major hub for employment generation and as well as a premier IT centre of the state. It has been decided to provide attractive incentives to IT companies which set up their units in the state.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy said the focus would be laid on generating large employment in IT sector.  The government would also provide sops to the institutions that offer high-end skills to create better job prospects for the AP youth.

 

He held a review meeting on IT policy, electronic manufacturing clusters, and digital libraries. He insisted that measures be taken to impart high-end skills to the students. The city should be made a centre for quality education so that talented human resources will be available. He noted that Visakhapatnam would emerge as a major hub for employment creation and the government would create all necessary infrastructure which, besides the international airport, would raise the stature of the city.

Jagan Mohan Reddy wanted that a top-level university should set up in the IT sector in the city. It should become one-stop destination for all high-end and modern technology courses. The state government would announce incentives every year to the companies that start operations in the state. He said that at least one-year internship should be arranged for students in such companies so that the youth equipped with good skills would get better job opportunities.

 

The Chief Minister also wished that conducive conditions exist to nurture the work-from-home culture. The government will ensure high-speed internet in rural areas as well, and every village panchayat would have a digital library in two years. As many as 4,000 villages would get internet by December.

He directed the officials to identify land for concept cities in Visakhapatnam, Tirupati and Anantapur and draft plans for the same. The officials informed that works related to YSR electronic manufacturing clusters are at a brisk pace and they are planning to launch them in October.

 

Industries & Information Technology Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy, Panchayat Raj Principal Secretary Gopala Krishna Dwivedi, Information Technology Principal Secretary G. Jaya Lakshmi, Energy Secretary Nagulapalli Srikanth, Panchayat Raj Commissioner Girija Shankar, YSR EMC CEO M. Nanda Kishore and other officials were present.

...
