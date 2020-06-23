91st Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

440,450

13,548

Recovered

248,137

10,879

Deaths

14,015

312

Maharashtra135796617936283 Delhi62655366022233 Tamil Nadu6208734112794 Gujarat27880199171685 Uttar Pradesh1832211601569 West Bengal149308297555 Rajasthan1469111597349 Madhya Pradesh117248632501 Haryana106355557160 Karnataka93995730142 Telangana93724005217 Andhra Pradesh89294435111 Bihar7602509849 Jammu and Kashmir6088353185 Assam538832039 Odisha5160353419 Punjab3952267898 Kerala3311174722 Chhatisgarh2302148712 Uttarakhand2301145027 Jharkhand202455911 Tripura11896391 Manipur8982500 Goa7541290 Himachal Pradesh6563737 Chandigarh4043066 Puducherry3461499 Nagaland2111380 Mizoram14110 Arunachal Pradesh135110 Sikkim7050 Meghalaya43321
Nation Politics 23 Jun 2020 Your stand on India- ...
Nation, Politics

Your stand on India-China conflict helps enemy country: Shivraj to Rahul

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published Jun 23, 2020, 10:10 am IST
Updated Jun 23, 2020, 10:10 am IST
Chouhan launched a scathing attack on Congress, particularly Gandhi, for making ‘baseless’ assertions on India-China border conflict
Shivraj Singh Chouhan
 Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday took serious exception to the stand taken by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on the raging India-China border dispute, lamenting that the latter’s recent comments on the issue were only helping the enemy country.

“Who will make him (Rahul Gandhi) understand that his stand on the issue only benefits the enemy country”, Mr Chouhan said in his Twitter post.

 

Mr Chouhan launched a scathing attack on Congress, particularly Mr Gandhi, for making ‘baseless’ assertions on India-China border conflict to target prime minister Narendra Modi, in a series of posts posted in his Twitter account.

“Ruling and Opposition parties should stay united at this juncture. This is true ‘Rashtra Dharm’ and political ‘Dharm’. But, who could make him (Rahul Gandhi) realize this' ', a twitter post by him said.

“I plead the Congress and its leaders not to do harm to the interest of the nation for narrow political gains (by making such statements), '' he said and appealed to Congress leaders to desist from politicizing the issue in the interest of the country.

“I noticed in the last few days that Congress and its leaders particularly Rahul Gandhi were running a pre-meditated campaign against the prime minister as well as the country. The campaign’s foundation is based on lies”, another twitter post by him said.

...
Tags: cm shivraj singh chouhan, congress chief rahul gandhi, galwan valley, ladakh standoff
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal


