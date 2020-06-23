US visa ban will hit Indian workers hard: Stalin

The BJP government at the Centre should prevail up the United States of America to withdraw the temporary ban on issuing of H1B, H2B, L1 and temporary work visas with a view to saving several families and also major IT companies based in Tamil Nadu, DMK President M K Stalin said on Tuesday.

Reacting to the announcement made by US President Donald Trump on suspending in the issuing of visas, Stalin, in a statement, said that of the total number of H1B visas given out every year, 75 per cent went to Indians.

Thus the ban would severely impact India, which is attempting to recover, economically, from the onslaught of the Covid-19 pandemic. The decision would socially and economically impact Indian workers, who contributed to research and development in the technical, medical and knowledge sectors in the US, Stalin said.

The unjustified move would affect lakhs of Indian workers in the high-tech and knowledge-based industries, he said adding that it would not only lead to their losing their livelihood but also their families, depending on them, losing on their income.

Over two lakh Indian students in the US would be seriously hit by the decision of the Trump administration as they would not be able to find jobs there. Not only would that put a pressure on them as they would have to repay education loans, they would now have to find means of returning to India in these times of lockdown due to the Coronavirus crisis.

In India, eight per cent of the internal production depended on the information technology sector, which would be handicapped by the visa ban as the top companies, most of them based in Tamil Nadu, were likely to lose US $ 40 billion, Stalin said.