Nation, Politics

Shivraj Singh Chouhan attacks Congress, says 'convicts fleeing and govt sleeping'

ANI
Published Jun 23, 2019, 6:11 pm IST
Updated Jun 23, 2019, 6:11 pm IST
‘In Lok Sabha elections we won 28 out of 29 seats which shows that people's connection with our party is strong again,’ Chouhan said.
‘The government is not concerned about law and order situation in the state. It is extremely unfortunate that four prisoners escaped from jail who were drug traffickers, murderers, and rapists,’ Shivraj Singh Chouhan said. (Photo: ANI)
 ‘The government is not concerned about law and order situation in the state. It is extremely unfortunate that four prisoners escaped from jail who were drug traffickers, murderers, and rapists,’ Shivraj Singh Chouhan said. (Photo: ANI)

Bhopal: Bhartiya Janta Party's (BJP) best is yet to come, said former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in a state party meeting ahead of their nationwide membership drive in Bhopal on Sunday.

The state leadership of the party paid tribute to freedom fighter Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his 66th death anniversary. BJP also felicitated leaders belonging to the state who were appointed as union ministers and the BJP Members of Parliament from Madhya Pradesh.

 

Speaking on the occasion, former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said, "BJP's best is yet to come. We must strengthen our organization and this membership drive is for that purpose. Today, all the state leaders of BJP have assembled here to discuss the same."

BJP state president Rakesh Singh also said, "In Lok Sabha elections we won 28 out of 29 seats which shows that people's connection with our party is strong again. We will ensure that BJP workers reach out to every person and the party's presence is felt across the state."

The BJP also attacked Congress-led state government on the law and order situation in Madhya Pradesh. Referring to the recent incident of four prisoners escaping from Neemuch district jail, Rakesh Singh said, "The government is not concerned about law and order situation in the state. It is extremely unfortunate that four prisoners escaped from jail who were drug traffickers, murderers, and rapists."

Shivraj Singh Chouhan also weighed in on the issue by saying, "Criminals are running around in open and on top of that convicts are fleeing jails and the government is sleeping."

Chouhan also demanded an independent investigation into the arrest of Prabal Patel, son of BJP Rajya Sabha MP, Prahlad Patel, saying that BJP workers and leaders are being targeted while the criminals are fleeing from jails.

"But the BJP workers will not be fazed by this and will continue their struggle", he further added.

