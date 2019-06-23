Maneka, Varun Gandhi pay tribute to Sanjay Gandhi on his 39th death anniversary

Both Maneka (wife of late Sanjay Gandhi) and Varun (son of late Sanjay Gandhi) paid floral tribute at the memorial, amid recital of hymns from the religious texts. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Sanjay Gandhi was remembered on his 39th death anniversary with several party cadres including BJP leaders Maneka Gandhi and Varun Gandhi, paying homage to the late leader at Shanti Vana on Sunday.

Both Maneka (wife of late Sanjay Gandhi) and Varun (son of late Sanjay Gandhi) paid floral tribute at the memorial, amid recital of hymns from the religious texts.

Sanjay Gandhi, a former MP died in an air crash in the year 1980 near Safdarjung Airport in New Delhi. He was flying a new aircraft of the Delhi Flying club, and, while performing an aerobatic manoeuvre over his office, lost control and crashed.

The only passenger in the plane, Captain Subhash Saxena, also died in the crash.