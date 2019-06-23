Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Politics 23 Jun 2019 Kushwaha holds Nitis ...
Nation, Politics

Kushwaha holds Nitish responsible for children's deaths; demands his resignation

PTI
Published Jun 23, 2019, 8:16 pm IST
Updated Jun 23, 2019, 8:16 pm IST
‘Either you act or resign from post of CM, failing which RLSP would hit the roads to expose him (Nitish) for his failures,’ Kushwaha said.
Nearly 140 children have lost their lives due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) outbreak in the state since June 1, of which 127 died in Muzaffarpur district alone, state health department sources said. (Photo: AP)
 Nearly 140 children have lost their lives due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) outbreak in the state since June 1, of which 127 died in Muzaffarpur district alone, state health department sources said. (Photo: AP)

Patna: Former union minister and RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha Sunday held Chief Minister Nitish Kumar responsible for the children's deaths in Muzaffarpur district and demanded his resignation. "Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is responsible for children's deaths in large number in Muzaffarpur district...Despite so many deaths of children, the state government has not taken any concrete action to prevent it. The entire health services have been left at God's mercy," Kushwaha said while talking to reporters at his party office in Patna.

Nearly 140 children have lost their lives due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) outbreak in the state since June 1, of which 127 died in Muzaffarpur district alone, state health department sources said. "Mr Chief Minister, mere assurance (to improve things) will not serve the purpose. Either you act or resign from the post of CM, failing which the RLSP would hit the roads to expose him (Nitish) for his failures," Kushwaha said.

 

The AES outbreak, which according to the state health department has affected about 20 out of the 40 districts in the state, has afflicted more than 600 children since June 1, killing close to 140. Kushwaha, who was accompanied by the party's national general secretary, cited the state government's data to drive home his point that the government has failed to fill up all the sanctioned posts of doctors in the state.

Against the sanctioned posts of 7,249 regular doctors in the state, only 3,146 doctors are currently working in government hospitals and 533 contractual doctors are working against 2,314 contractual posts in the state, he said. "How will the health care system improve with 3,679 doctors working in the state against the total sanctioned posts of 9,563 doctors (including regular and contractual doctors)?" he asked.

When pointed out that Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi has not spoken anything on the issue of the children's deaths, Kushwaha alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah, who is also the Home Minister, also did not express their sorrow or grief over the loss of so many lives. "This shows their insensitivity," he said.

...
Tags: upendra kushwaha, nitish kumar, bihar, muzaffarpur, acute encephalitis syndrome
Location: India, Bihar, Patna


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

‘We have registered a case under section 428 and 429 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 11 of Prevention of Cruelty Against Animals Act,’ Joel Davis, Commissioner of Police Siddipet said. (Photo: File)

40 stray dogs killed by civic body in Telangana, 4 officials suspended

They were on an expedition to a Nanda Devi East peak when they met the tragic fate.(Photo: ANI)

Nanda Devi: 7 bodies recovered; search for eighth tourist to be carried out on Monday

The shrine board is also planning to set up an emergency operation centre as part of its disaster preparedness. (Photo: PTI)

Vaishno Devi shrine will have disaster response force by Sept 2020

Special status for Andhra Pradesh is a major issue as it was one of his key thrusts during the run-up to the Assembly elections. (Photo: AP)

YSRCP won't accept Deputy LS Speaker post unless Andhra gets special status



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

India's washed-out matches at cricket World cup may cost insurers Rs 100 crore

Team India has four more games to play before the semi-finals and insurers are hoping there are no wash-outs because of their liability surfaces when a match is called off or disrupted due to rains. (Photo: File | AP)
 

Behind the wheel, a year on: Saudi women savour new freedom

Buckling up in a pearl-silver Lexus, Sabeeha al-Fakher takes the wheel and relegates her son to the passenger seat, a role reversal the 68-year-old Saudi widow never imagined would be possible in her lifetime. (Photo: AFP)
 

PM Modi grants Rs 30 lakh for Agra girl’s treatment suffering from aplastic anemia

Responding to Singh's plea, Modi's office released the money from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund. (Photo: ANI)
 

Tiny insect stops dozens of trains, affects 12k people in Japan

The company was forced to cancel 26 train journeys and delay other services, causing chaos in a country known for the efficiency of its punctual transport systems. (Photo: Representational)
 

Dharavi trumps Taj Mahal to become India’s favourite tourist destination

Dharavi has gained a lot of popularity from being featured in award-winning films like the Oscar-winning Slumdog Millionaire and the much-appreciated Gully Boy. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Watch: Airport security guard asked Deepika her ID proof and here's how she reacted

Deepika Padukone asked for her ID proof by Mumbai airport security guard. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Kushwaha holds Nitish responsible for children's deaths; demands his resignation

Nearly 140 children have lost their lives due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES) outbreak in the state since June 1, of which 127 died in Muzaffarpur district alone, state health department sources said. (Photo: AP)

Non-Gandhi can be Cong chief but Gandhi family must remain active: Mani Shankar Aiyar

Aiyar cited several instances in the history of the party when people from outside the Nehru-Gandhi family were presidents of the party, from UN Dhebar to Brahmananda Reddy. (Photo: File)

Shivraj Singh Chouhan attacks Congress, says 'convicts fleeing and govt sleeping'

‘The government is not concerned about law and order situation in the state. It is extremely unfortunate that four prisoners escaped from jail who were drug traffickers, murderers, and rapists,’ Shivraj Singh Chouhan said. (Photo: ANI)

Mayawati appoints brother, nephew to key party posts

On April 16, after the Election Commission banned Mayawati for campaigning for 48 hours over a Model Code of Conduct violation, Akash also addressed a rally with SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and RLD chief Ajit Singh in Agra. (Photo: PTI)

Smriti Irani distributes laptops, says Amethi should be known for digitisation

Irani was attending an event for the mass baby shower and 'Annaprashana' in Amethi's Gauriganj, where she distributed laptops to 240 Lekhpals. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham