Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Politics 23 Jun 2019 India rejects US rep ...
Nation, Politics

India rejects US report on minorities' status, says 'committed to tolerance'

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jun 23, 2019, 10:33 am IST
Updated Jun 23, 2019, 10:40 am IST
BJP said report ignored fact that India has 'democratic institutions' which can handle such 'disputes' and bring justice.
India on Sunday denied the allegations of a report published by the US Department of State which accused the Narendra Modi-led government of failing to tackle 'mob attacks by violent extremist Hindu groups against minority communities' and said the assaults were a result of 'local disputes'. (Photo: File)
  India on Sunday denied the allegations of a report published by the US Department of State which accused the Narendra Modi-led government of failing to tackle 'mob attacks by violent extremist Hindu groups against minority communities' and said the assaults were a result of 'local disputes'. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: India on Sunday denied the allegations of a report published by the US Department of State which accused the Narendra Modi-led government of failing to tackle "mob attacks by violent extremist Hindu groups against minority communities" and said the assaults were a result of "local disputes".

Ministry of External Affairs said, "India is proud of its secular credentials, it's status as the largest democracy and a pluralistic society with a longstanding commitment to tolerance and inclusion."

 

"The Indian Constitution guarantees fundamental rights to all its citizens, including its minority communities. We see no locus standi for a foreign entity to pronounce on the state of our citizens’ constitutionally protected rights," MEA added.

The report released by US State Department said minority communities, especially Muslims, were attacked by Hindu outfits throughout the year (2018) amid rumors that victims had traded or killed cows for beef.

It also said that the government sometimes failed to act on mob attacks on religious minorities, marginalised communities, and critics of the government.

On Saturday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also rejected the report. While rejected the report, BJP said it believes in "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas" and that its schemes have benefited "all the castes, religions and regions equally".

"The recently released '2018 International Religious Freedom Report' shows clear bias against the Modi government and the BJP. The basic presumption in this report that there is some grand design behind anti-minority violence is simply false. On the contrary, in most of such cases, these instances are carried out as a result of local disputes and by criminal mindsets," BJP's national media head Anil Baluni said in a communique.

He said that the party and its leaders including Prime Minister Modi had "strongly deplored violence against minorities and weaker sections of the society."

"BJP is indeed proud of its record in uplifting living standards of all poor, underprivileged sections of the society, irrespective of their faith and gender. Indian people have recently reaffirmed their confidence on the development agenda of BJP/NDA alliance under the leadership of Narendra Modi by giving him a massive mandate," BJP said.

The ruling party said the report ignored the fact that India has "deep-rooted democratic institutions" including judiciary which can handle such "disputes" and bring the culprits to justice.

It said, "India has deep-rooted democratic institutions, including a fiercely independent and pro-active judiciary, which is quite capable of handling such disputes and punish the guilty. Unfortunately, this fact is completely ignored in this report."

The report comes days before US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's two-day visit to India, which starts on June 25.

...
Tags: indian government, us, report, tolerance, religion, freedom
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Police on Saturday arrested 26-year-old Naik and recovered 5000 US dollars from his possession. (Photo: ANI)

Telangana police arrests burglar, 5,000 US Dollars recovered from possession

The woman has told the police about the differences she is having with her husband. Personal enmity is being suspected. (Photo: Representative image)

Journalist shot at by assailants, eggs thrown at her car

Villagers put up banners and pasted posters on their cattle on Saturday to convey their anguish against Paswan. (Photo: ANI)

Villagers announce Rs 15,000 reward for locating Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan

A similar event was reported from Madurai earlier in June, where unique prayers were offered to rain gods. (Photo: File)

Heavy rains bring respite to drought-hit Chennai



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Dharavi trumps Taj Mahal to become India’s favourite tourist destination

Dharavi has gained a lot of popularity from being featured in award-winning films like the Oscar-winning Slumdog Millionaire and the much-appreciated Gully Boy. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

Watch: Airport security guard asked Deepika her ID proof and here's how she reacted

Deepika Padukone asked for her ID proof by Mumbai airport security guard. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
 

1 in 4 women go on dates just for a meal

The study showed that 23 to33 per cent women respondents of an online study admitted to have engaged in a ‘foodie call’. (Photo: Representational/Pixabay)
 

People in Patna polish shoes to collect money for AES-affected children

'It will be a black day for the families of those children who lost their life due to Encephalitis in Bihar. We will acquire whatever we get after polishing shoes and give it for the treatment of children,' he said. (Photo: ANI)
 

Australians take chilly plunge for nude winter solstice swim in Tasmania

Joy Walter, a 91-year-old from Tasmania's northeast, was one of the 1,915 who dashed for the water at 7:42 a.m. (2142 GMT on Friday), when the air temperature was just 5 Celsius (41 Fahrenheit). (Representational Image)
 

Muzaffarpur: Hundreds of human skeletons found abandoned near SKMCH hospital

One or two of the dead bodies were found charred and hundreds of skeletons were found strewn on the ground or stuffed into sacks in the forest area. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Naqvi slams Cong for opposing Triple Talaq Bill, says nothing to do with religion

The controversial Triple Talaq Bill was introduced on Friday in the Lok Sabha amid a huge uproar from the Opposition parties, which are against criminalising the offence. (Photo: PTI/File)

‘India gaining broader space globally’: Jaishankar marks 5 points at diplomatic meet

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar put forth five points he is working on and highlighted India's role in the global arena during the dinner hosted by him here on Saturday, according to the Ambassador of Iceland to India, Gudmundur Arni Stefansson. (Photo: File)

Maneka, Varun Gandhi pay tribute to Sanjay Gandhi on his 39th death anniversary

Both Maneka (wife of late Sanjay Gandhi) and Varun (son of late Sanjay Gandhi) paid floral tribute at the memorial, amid recital of hymns from the religious texts. (Photo: ANI)

‘It was a mistake’: Veerappa Moily on Congress-JD(S) alliance

Moily was replying to a question on whether he would have won in Chikkaballapur if there had been no alliance. (Photo: File)

Chandrababu Naidu holds teleconference with TDP leaders after 4 MPs joined BJP

he party lost power to YSR Congress in Andhra Pradesh and could manage to win a meagre three seats in Lok Sabha. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham