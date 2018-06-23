Danam Nagendar quits Congress, more to follow suit

Hyderabad: In a major political setback to the Congress in Hyderabad city, former minister and former president of the Greater Hyderabad Congress Committee, Danam Nagendar, resigned from the party on Friday.

He sent his letter of resignation to AICC president Rahul Gandhi and TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy.

Another former minister from Hyderabad city, M. Mukesh, is also likely to resign along with his son, Youth Congress leader Vikram Goud. Mr Nagender and Mr Mukesh Goud are likely to join the TRS.

Mr Nagender was close to the late Congress Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy, and had a strong position in the city Congress.