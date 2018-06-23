search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

Danam Nagendar quits Congress, more to follow suit

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SNCN ACHARYULU
Published Jun 23, 2018, 12:26 am IST
Updated Jun 23, 2018, 12:26 am IST
He sent his letter of resignation to AICC president Rahul Gandhi and TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy.
Danam Nagendar
 Danam Nagendar

Hyderabad: In a major political setback to the Congress in Hyderabad city, former minister and former president of the Greater Hyderabad Congress Committee, Danam Nagendar, resigned from the party on Friday. 

He sent his letter of resignation to AICC president Rahul Gandhi and TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy. 

 

Another former minister from Hyderabad city, M. Mukesh, is also likely to resign along with his son, Youth Congress leader Vikram Goud. Mr Nagender and Mr Mukesh Goud are likely to join the TRS.

Mr Nagender was close to the late Congress Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy, and had a strong position in the city Congress. 

Tags: greater hyderabad congress committee, danam nagendar, rahul gandhi
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

NASA's Curiosity snaps a cool selfie before the great Martian dust storm

Curiosity plus a fleet of spacecraft in the orbit of Mars, will allow scientists for the first time to collect a wealth of dust information both from the surface and from space. (Photo: NASA)
 

BlackBerry to power in-car experiences for its BYTON’s vehicles

At CES 2018 in Las Vegas, BYTON premiered its M-Byte concept car.
 

3-year-old Princess Charlotte already 'obsessed' with fashion, Prince William reveals

Britain's Princess Charlotte and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge leave after the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at St. George's Chapel. (Photo: AP)
 

Man almost dies after 3 days of constipation causes build-up of faeces

Removal of the build up restored blood supply to his leg and doctors located pulse again (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Fashion's man of the moment Abloh reigns over Paris shows

It was clear by the mood at the show that expectations for artistic director Abloh’s debut were at stratospheric levels. (Photo: AP)
 

Optoma ML330 Review: Good projector, cursory smart features

The projector is based on Android platform so you can download apps such as Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video and start streaming content.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Farmer suicides have doubled, not their income: Shiv Sena tells BJP

The party questioned that if Modi's government had taken policy decisions, why was it not reflecting on the ground. (Photo: File/ANI)

Rahul Gandhi appoints Mallikarjun Kharge as Congress in-charge in Maharashtra

Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge is the leader of Congress in Lok Sabha. (Photo: File/PTI)

Remember 2019 is not 2014: JD(U) seeks fair deal on seat share with BJP

On being asked what if the BJP want the results of the last LS polls to be the basis for seat-sharing agreement, JD(U) sources said this logic was flawed. (Photo: File)

Kamal Haasan can meet Donald Trump as well, says D Jayakumar

D Jayakumar.

BJP militant organisation, dividing people along religious lines: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee asked TMC cadre and workers to increase mass contact ahead of the Lok Sabha poll due next year. (Photo: File/PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham