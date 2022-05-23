KCR back to city; to leave for Karnataka on May 26

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on Monday evening returned to Hyderabad after a four-day North India visit. He is scheduled to leave for Karnataka on May 26, and then later to Ralegan-Siddhi in Maharashtra.

During his just-concluded visit to the north, Chandrashekar Rao met Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, visited schools and Mohalla Clinics and examined their functioning. On Sunday, he was in Chandigarh where he met Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and distributed relief cheques as he had promised earlier to families of Galwan martyrs, and families of farmers who lost their lives in the long agitation in Delhi against the Central government.

During his upcoming visit to Bengaluru, Chandrashekar Rao on May 26, will call on former Prime Minister Deve Gowda and former Karnataka Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy. On May 27, he is scheduled to visit Ralegan Siddhi to meet prominent social activist Anna Hazare.

Before returning to Hyderabad, Chandrashekar Rao is also expected to visit Saibaba temple in Shirdi.

As per the information shared earlier by the Chief Minister’s office, Chandrashekar Rao is also scheduled to visit West Bengal and Bihar towards the end of this month to meet families of Galwan martyrs.