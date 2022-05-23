Barring cops, murder accused MLC visible to all: Naidu

Reliable sources said a suspected accomplice Vijaya Kumar, who accompanied MLC Ananta Udaybhaskar that night, was taken into custody. — By arrangement

Visakhapatnam/Kakinada: Former chief minister Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday lashed out at the police and the state government for not arresting YSRC MLC Anantha Udayabhaskar, the prime accused in the suspected murder of Subramanyam, who was the MLC’s ex-driver.

Naidu said the police were not arresting him even though he was roaming around, attending weddings and functions in Kakinada.

The former CM on Sunday consoled the deceased's wife Aparna over the phone. Naidu said the fight by TD would continue till justice is done to the victim's family.

Kakinada SP Ravindranath said, “We filed a case under Section 302 (punishment for murder) against the MLC based on the statements given by the family members on Saturday.”

Reliable sources said a suspected accomplice Vijaya Kumar, who accompanied MLC that night, was taken into custody.

Quoting the post-mortem report, official sources said “This is not an accidental death or a death due to an accident. The body had multiple injuries.”

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh Civil Liberties Association (APCLA) has sought a detailed probe into the death and into role of the MLC in this. The association believes that if the main accused gets pre-bail, it will be due to the mishandling of the case by the police.

APCLA state president Subbarao said, “MLC Udayabhaskar should be arrested as this is a clear case of murder and he should be handed over to the CBI. The government should also provide necessary assistance to the relatives under the Atrocities Act.

Earlier, Dadala Subbarao and T Madhu of the CPIM and CPI demanded that Udayabhaskar be sacked from the MLC post. "If the government fails to do so, we will escalate our protests." They urged home minister Vanitha to intervene and expedite the case to ensure justice to the family.

The last rites of the deceased were performed at Pedapudi village in Gollala Mamidada mandal of the district.