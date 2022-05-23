Congress in search for candidates in Adilabad

Sources also said that state Congress chief Revanth Reddy is against former Congress leaders re-joining the party. — DC Image

ADILABAD: The Congress is on the lookout for candidates to field in the next elections in constituencies where it does not have strong leadership, particularly the erstwhile Adilabad district.

Party sources said that they are focusing on senior TRS leaders and elected representatives from Asifabad and Boath constituencies, where there is an internal “cold war” in the TRS over ticket allotment.

They said that in Khanapur, they are looking to field an Adivasi candidate. TRS leaders and elected representatives are also tussling for a ticket in Khanapur, which is a reserved ST seat.



The development comes on the heels of TRS MLA Nallala Odelu and his wife, Bhagyalakhsmi, a zilla parishad chairman, joining the Congress.

Congress sources also said that they are focussing on Sirpur (T), where the party lacks a strong presence and garnered few registrations during the digital drive.

The Congress is also facing a problem of defections.

Atram Sakku of Asifabad, who won the elections on a Congress ticket in the 2018 elections, later joined the TRS. Another leader, Palvai Harish Babu, who came second in the Sirpur (T) election, defected to the BJP.

Sources also said that state Congress chief Revanth Reddy is against former Congress leaders re-joining the party.