Nation Politics 23 May 2021 TRS scouts for stron ...
Nation, Politics

TRS scouts for strong opponent for Etala Rajendar

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | L VENKAT RAM REDDY
Published May 23, 2021, 12:13 am IST
Updated May 23, 2021, 12:13 am IST
Likely to pit former Huzurabad MPP and wife of RS MP Capt V Laxmikantha Rao, Sarojini Devi, against ousted minister
Chandrashekar Rao's visit to Rajya Sabha MP Capt. V. Laxmikantha Rao's residence in Warangal during his visit to MGM Hospital on Friday triggered speculations that the party chief was seriously considering to rope the veteran TRS leader’s wife Sarojini Devi. (Photo: twitter @TelanganaCMO)
 Chandrashekar Rao's visit to Rajya Sabha MP Capt. V. Laxmikantha Rao's residence in Warangal during his visit to MGM Hospital on Friday triggered speculations that the party chief was seriously considering to rope the veteran TRS leader’s wife Sarojini Devi. (Photo: twitter @TelanganaCMO)

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) is said to be searching for a 'strong candidate' who can be pitted against ousted health minister Etala Rajendar in the Huzurabad Assembly constituency. The seat has remained loyal to Rajendar since 2004, he has been elected six times in a row from Huzurabad.

As Rajendar was close to TRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao since the inception of party in 2001 and was made minister after the TRS came to power in 2014 and continued in the until his recent ouster from the Cabinet on May 2, the party leadership never thought of an alternative to him in Huzurabad all these years. It did not encourage second-rung leadership as Rajendar was holding the Huzurabad fortress strongly.

 

However, the sudden political development has now forced the party leadership to scout for a strong leader who can match the strength and stature of Rajendar.

According to official sources in the TRS, the party leadership is not just looking for a strong candidate keeping in mind the upcoming  bypoll in the event of Rajendar either resigning or being disqualified from the Assembly, but also looking at 2023 December Assembly polls which are just two-and-a-half years away to take on the former minister.

Chandrashekar Rao's visit to Rajya Sabha MP Capt. V. Laxmikantha Rao's residence in Warangal during his visit to MGM Hospital on Friday triggered speculations that the party chief was seriously considering to rope the veteran TRS leader’s wife Sarojini Devi, who was mandal parishad president (MPP) of Huzurabad earlier and had political confrontation with Rajendar in 2018 due to no-confidence motion moved against her. She had then accused Rajendar of conspiring with the Opposition parties to dethrone her although the motion had failed.

 

The Chief Minister was closeted at Capt. Laxmikantha Rao’s residence for nearly two hours with party leaders and reportedly discussed 'Operation Huzurabad'.

Capt. Laxmikantha Rao, 82, is known to be a close aide of Chandrashekar Rao since the inception of the TRS. The Chief Minister nominated him as Rajya Sabha member in 2016 and his term will end in 2022.

After the emergence of the TRS, Capt. Laxmikantha Rao twice represented Kamalapur constituency (now Huzurabad) as MLA and also served as a minister in the Congress coalition government of Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy between 2004 and 2005. After the formation of Telangana state, he made way for his son V. Sathish Kumar, who is now an MLA from the Husnabad constituency.

 

He is known to be 'financially strong' who runs a chain of engineering colleges such as KITS-Warangal, KITS-Singapuram, his native village in Karimnagar district, KITS-Ramtek (Maharashtra), Warangal Public School and Vijetha Public School in Hyderabad.

...
Tags: trs, kcr, eatala rajendar, huzurabad by-poll, sarojini devi, rajya sabha mp capt. v. laxmikantha rao's, chief minister k. chandrashekar rao, etala rajendar in the huzurabad assembly constituency
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

An IMD report said squally wind with speed reaching 40 to 50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is likely along and off Andhra Pradesh coast till May 24. — Representational image/PTI

Cyclone forming in Bay of Bengal: IMD

The formula is one among hundreds of local remedies for different ailments. — Representational image

Miracle mixture is no Ayurvedic drug

A senior official in the district said they had collected phone numbers of 500 Covid patients who used the preparations of Anandaiah to help take their reactions. — Representational image

Ayush team assesses Anandaiah’s Covid claim

A notice has been issued in this regard on Friday by the IT Ministry, which states that a false statement is being circulated online that implies that an Indian variant of coronavirus is spreading across countries. (Representational Photo: PTI)

Govt asks social media firms to remove contents referring to Indian variant



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Amid survival anxieties, meditation as route to peace

Spiritual leader Daaji during one of the sessions of Heartfulness meditation (By arrangement)
 

Stories of hope | Frontline warriors get do-gooders’ aid

The members of the organisation are providing protective gear, masks and nutritious healthy meals to them. — DC Image
 

What it is like to be inside a Covid-19 ICU ward as a doctor

Inside the blue full body protection kits, doctors, nurses and other support staff go about their tasks methodically. At stake are the lives of infected patients who, along with their families, have placed their faith in god the almighty and the hospital staff. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

X-category security given to 77 BJP MLAs

Fearing possible violent retaliation from Trinamul cadre, the Central agencies will keep a close watch on the possibility of attack or violence not just against senior functionaries of the state BJP but also middle-level leaders in various districts and blocks. — PTI

RLD chief Ajit Singh dies of COVID-19

Rashtriya Lok Dal leader Ch Ajit Singh. (Photo: PTI)

Modi speaks to West Bengal Governor on post-poll violence

Hours after the PM’s conversation with the governor, BJP chief J.P. Nadda reached West Bengal on a two-day-visit and met the victims' families. — AP

U-turn: Pakistan Cabinet refuses trade with India, raises J&K

Pakistan's Cabinet on Thursday rejected the recommendation of the Economic Coordination Committee to import cotton and sugar from India. (Photo: AP)

2 BJP MLA-elects to remain MPs

Nishith Pramanik is an MP of Cooch Behar in North Bengal, Jagannath Sarkar is an MP of Ranaghat in Nadia.— By arrangement
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham