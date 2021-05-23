Nation Politics 23 May 2021 Telangana state vars ...
Telangana state varsities get new VCs

Published May 23, 2021
Universities in Telangana state finally got Vice-Chancellors (VCs) after nearly two years
 The orders were issued after Governor and Chancellor of Universities, Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan gave her nod on Saturday to the names referred by Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao for approval.(Photo: Twitter @TelanganaCMO)

The state government on Saturday issued orders appointing VCs for 10 state universities.

The orders were issued after Governor and Chancellor of Universities, Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan gave her nod on Saturday to the names referred by Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao for approval.

 

Only one woman figures in the list of VCs. While six from OC category made it to the selection list, there are two from BCs and one each from SC and ST categories. The Vice-Chancellors of Osmania and Kakatiya universities belong to the BC communities, Satavahana University belong to the SC Mala community and Palamuru University to the ST community.

The universities have been functioning without VCs for nearly two years after they retired in July 2019 and the state government failing to take up appointments due to various reasons.

The search committees constituted on the instructions of the Chief Minister undertook the process in tune with the UGC guidelines and recommended the names. "Though there was some delay due to the Corona pandemic, the names were finalised and sent to the Governor for approval. The Governor gave her assent to the appointments on Saturday," said a release issued by the CMO.

 

New VCs appointed to various varsities

Osmania University: Prof. D. Ravinder Yadav

Kakatiya University: Prof. T. Ramesh

Telangana University (Nizamabad): Prof. D. Ravinder

Dr B R Ambedkar Open University (Hyderabad): Prof. Sitarama Rao

Potti Sriramulu Telugu University (Hyderabad): Prof. T. Kishan Rao

Palamuru University (Mahbubnagar): Prof. Laxmikanth Rathode

Mahatma Gandhi University (Nalgonda): Prof. Ch Gopal Reddy

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University: Prof. Katta
Narsimha  Reddy

Satavahana university, Karimnagar: Prof. Mallesham

 

Jawaharlal Nehru Architecture and Fine Arts University: Kavita Daryani

