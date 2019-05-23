LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation Politics 23 May 2019 Three counting stati ...
Nation, Politics

Three counting stations set up in Wayanad parliamentary constituency

ANI
Published May 23, 2019, 8:08 am IST
Updated May 23, 2019, 8:08 am IST
Security arrangements and logistics arrangements are in place.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi contested from here apart from standing in Amethi in Uttar Pradesh. (Photo: File)
 Congress president Rahul Gandhi contested from here apart from standing in Amethi in Uttar Pradesh. (Photo: File)

Wayanad: Three counting stations have been set up in Wayanad parliamentary constituency in Kerala for the counting day.

AR Ajaykumar, Returning Officer said, "Three counting stations have been set up. Security arrangements and logistics arrangements are in place. Police patrol will be there. No one can enter the counting premises without valid pass so there's no scope for ruckus. There'll be 3 layers of security."

 

Elections to the Wayanad parliamentary constituency was held on April 23 along with 19 other seats from the state of Kerala. Congress president Rahul Gandhi contested from here apart from standing in Amethi in Uttar Pradesh. The BJP candidate from Wayanad is Thushar Vellappally.

The seven-phased marathon Lok Sabha election drew to a close on May 19 with the counting scheduled to be held on May 23.

 

Keep yourself updated on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 with our round-the-clock coverage -- breaking news, updates, analyses et all. Happy reading.

...
Tags: 2019 lok sabha elections, rahul gandhi
Location: India, Kerala, Wayanad


Latest From Nation

Ajay Maken, the Congress party candidate from New Delhi parliamentary constituency, said that Rahul Gandhi will be the next prime minister of the country. (Photo: File)

Results will be in favour of Cong, says Maken; Meenakshi Lekhi calls Oppn nervous

DMK has stitched a formidable alliance with the Congress for the Lok Sabha polls. (Photo: File)

'Rahul Gandhi will be our new Prime Minister,' says Stalin

(L-R) PS Golay of opposition SKM, Pawan Chamling of ruling SDF, Bhaichung Bhutia of HSP stand as the prominent contenders in the state elections. (Photo: File)

Sikkim results LIVE: Will Sikkim see a change or it's going to be SDF again?

The ruling AIADMK has 114 members at present and the DMK has 97 members. (Photo: File)

Tamil Nadu results LIVE: Will Stalin become the next CM?



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ahead of 'PM Narendra Modi' release, actor Vivek Oberoi gets police protection

Vivek Oberoi.
 

AIB says Gursimran Khamba out of company, Tanmay Bhat demoted

In a statement shared on its official Twitter account, the company also said the AIB YouTube channel is ‘dead for the foreseeable future.’ (Screengrab | Twitter | AIB)
 

'Prefer native food than fast food,' says Vice President

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu (Photo: File)
 

D-Day love story uncovered by DNA

Allen Henderson took the test on a whim, because the company had a special offer on its prices and, he says, because “I thought, well, that would be interesting.” (Photo: AP)
 

‘I am so proud of her’: Ellen Degeneres on Dutee Chand coming out

The ace sprinter openly declared her love and relationship with her girlfriend and she found out no difficulty in carrying out it in future. (Photo: File)
 

2 Indian businessmen first to get a 10-year-visa of UAE

'It is really a very good initiative for the investors who bring up the economy. This will encourage more investors to make investments here,' Shroff said. (Photo: Facebook I vasu Shroff)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

2019 Odisha Assembly Election results LIVE: BJD on course of majority?

A collective prediction of Kanak News and News18 Odia for the Odisha Assembly Election 2019 projects Naveen Patnaik led BJD’s win. (Photo: File)

Sikkim Results Live: Will Sikkim see a change or it's going to be SDF again?

(L-R) PS Golay of opposition SKM, Pawan Chamling of ruling SDF, Bhaichung Bhutia of HSP stand as the prominent contenders in the state elections. (Photo: File)

Thiruvananthapuram: Final results to be out by 7 pm

Soon after the completion of EVM counting, the VVPAT slips will be counted as per the norms laid down by the EC. (Representational image)

Mullappally Ramachandran to go ahead with party revamping

Mullappally Ramachandran

Poll results will see change of guard in Tamil Nadu: M. K. Stalin

M K Stalin
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham