LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation Politics 23 May 2019 Rahul accused of neg ...
Nation, Politics

Rahul accused of neglecting Amethi, Smriti gaining ground fast

DECCAN CHRONICLE | Edited by : INDRASHISH MITRA
Published May 23, 2019, 12:15 pm IST
Updated May 23, 2019, 12:15 pm IST
Rahul Gandhi is also contesting from Wayanad in Kerala, where he has been leading since morning.
Rahul Gandhi, his party's chief campaigner across India, was accused by the BJP of neglecting his own constituency, while Smriti Irani has been strongly campaigning in that constituency. (Photo: AP | File)
 Rahul Gandhi, his party's chief campaigner across India, was accused by the BJP of neglecting his own constituency, while Smriti Irani has been strongly campaigning in that constituency. (Photo: AP | File)

New Delhi: Congress president Rahul Gandhi is fighting a tough battle in Amethi, his constituency in Uttar Pradesh since 2004. As early leads came in, Rahul Gandhi was behind the BJP's Smriti Irani but he caught up later.

Rahul Gandhi is also contesting from Wayanad in Kerala, where he has been leading since morning.

 

Amethi, a dusty, largely rural constituency around 130 km from UP capital Lucknow, features one of the most watched battles in this national election. A historical stronghold of the Congress, it is now slowly tipping the scales in the other direction.

Smriti Irani, capitalizing on Rahul’s absence, campaigned aggressively in Amethi, where she had contested and lost to Rahul Gandhi in 2014 but had managed to reduce his winning margin to one lakh. She kept visiting the constituency regularly and launched central schemes there to rally support for the BJP.

Rahul Gandhi, his party's chief campaigner across India, was accused by the BJP of neglecting his own constituency.

At the height of the election campaign, the Congress president visited Amethi only once, when he held a roadshow before filing his nomination papers. His sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra campaigned in Amethi and her mother Sonia Gandhi's Raebareli and visited the constituencies several times.

Rahul Gandhi's struggle was telling in his traditional seat, a Congress stronghold that has remained with the Gandhi family for decades.

The Congress has not lost the seat in the last three decades, except in 1998.

...
Tags: 17thloksabhaelectionresults, amethi, smriti irani, rahul gandhi, bjp
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

Heeraben came out of her home to greet the media on Thursday morning. (Photo: Screengrab)

Mother Heeraben Modi greets media after son gets second term

Rahul Gandhi with other opposition leaders (Photo: File)

Only marginal gains, but absolutely no luck for Congress this time

The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to hear the fresh plea of former Kolkata police commissioner Rajeev Kumar seeking extension of protection from arrest in the multi-crore Saradha chit fund scam. (Photo: File)

Saradha scam: SC to hear Rajeev Kumar’s plea seeking extension of protection tomorrow

Taking a leaf out of his father’s campaign, Jagan had launched a statewide 3,640 km long foot march over the last 14 months to take his fight against Chandrababu Naidu’s TDP to the people. (Photo: File)

Andhra: Special status and the march that propelled Jagan to power



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Lionel Messi to edge Cristiano Ronaldo to win his sixth Ballond'Or: Betting odds

The five-time Ballond’Or winner, Messi is close to 1/2 to clinch his sixth award compared to Ronaldo, who is predicted to receive 20/1 and 17/1 votes as given by most betting portals, reported the Fox Sports Asia. (Photo:AFP)
 

Watch: Telugu star Samantha Akkineni's hot workout videos will make you hit the gym

Samantha Akkineni workout. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Aquarium that displays rare sea dragons; visual delight

Sea dragons swim by spinning translucent fins while their tails act as rudders. (Photo: AP)
 

In the midst of Donald Trump's impeachment talk, know how it works

The House can pass the articles by a simple majority vote, 'impeaching' the president. (Photo:AP)
 

Ireland’s first ‘dry pub’ serves non-boozy beers and zero per cent wine

There is a real cultural shift happening globally towards alcohol and we're really at the forefront of it. (Photo: AFP)
 

AIB says Gursimran Khamba out of company, Tanmay Bhat demoted

In a statement shared on its official Twitter account, the company also said the AIB YouTube channel is ‘dead for the foreseeable future.’ (Screengrab | Twitter | AIB)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

'Congratulations for securing big victory for BJP': Swaraj to PM Modi

Senior BJP leader and Minority Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Thursday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: File)

NaMo 2.0: Nation overwhelmingly votes for nationalism, security, anti-Pak rhetoric

The BJP-led by Modi completely evaded issues of unemployment, price rise and everything related to economic hardship. (Photo: AP)

Odisha Assembly Election results LIVE: BJD sweeps to power in state

A collective prediction of Kanak News and News18 Odia for the Odisha Assembly Election 2019 projects Naveen Patnaik led BJD’s win. (Photo: File)

What happened in Bengal? Mamata cedes ground to new-entrant BJP

The BJP is looking to consolidate in over 15 seats in the 42-seat Lok Sabha quota. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

'Today, India will shine even brighter': Anupam Kher

'Today, the future of India will shine even brighter on this festival of democracy. Jai Ho,' Kher tweeted. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham