Nation, Politics

Nine former Congress chief ministers lose this election

ANI
Published May 23, 2019, 9:27 pm IST
Updated May 23, 2019, 9:28 pm IST
Former chief ministers of Maharashtra, Haryana, Meghalaya, Delhi, Uttarakhand, Meghalaya, Arunachal have lost in their constituencies.
Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan was trailing from Nanded. (Photo: PTI)
 Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan was trailing from Nanded. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: As the Lok Sabha elections results show a BJP sweep across the country, as many as nine former chief ministers belonging to Congress, face imminent electoral defeat in the elections.

The list includes political heavyweights like Sheila Dikshit, who was three-time former Chief Minister of Delhi. Dikshit is trailing on North East Delhi parliamentary constituency against the sitting BJP MP Manoj Tiwari.

 

Besides this former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda is trailing from Sonipat against BJP's Ramesh Chander Kaushik.

Moreover, former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat is trailing from Nainital-Udhamsingh Nagar against BJP's Ajay Bhat and Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh is trailing from BJP's Pragya Singh Thakur from Bhopal.

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Shinde is facing an imminent defeat against BJP's Jai Sidheshwar Shivacharya Mahaswamiji in Solapur.

In Meghalaya, the former Chief Minister Mukul Sangma is trailing against Agatha Sangma of National People's Party in Tura parliamentary constituency.

Former Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Nabam Tuki is trailing against Union minister Kiren Rijiju in Arunachal West Parliamentary constituency.

Former Karnataka chief minister Veerappa Moily has lost to BJP's B.N. Bache Gowda in Chikkballapur parliamentary constituency.

The counting of votes in 542 Lok Sabha constituencies began at 8 am today amidst tight security, capping a two-month long election process which witnessed high-octane campaigning and charges of EVM tampering and violations of the Model Code of Conduct.

 

