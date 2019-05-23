LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation Politics 23 May 2019 India election resul ...
Nation, Politics

India election results: BJP takes lead in K'taka, Congress-JD(S) stares at collapse

DECCAN CHRONICLE | Edited by : INDRASHISH MITRA
Published May 23, 2019, 2:46 pm IST
Updated May 23, 2019, 2:46 pm IST
Among prominent candidates, Tejasvi Surya of BJP, is leading from Bangalore South constituency against Congress's B.K Hariprasad.
If the coalition performs poorly and wins less than 10 seats, it faces a very real threat of collapse, say its leaders. (Photo: File)
 If the coalition performs poorly and wins less than 10 seats, it faces a very real threat of collapse, say its leaders. (Photo: File)

Bengaluru: The BJP has taken a huge lead in the national election in Karnataka over the Congress-JD(S) alliance, which took power in the state exactly a year ago. The BJP was ahead in 24 of the state's 28 Lok Sabha seats. The Congress and JDS are ahead in only four.

Among the prominent candidates, Tejasvi Surya of the BJP, is leading from Bangalore South constituency against the Congress's B.K Hariprasad.

 

The JDS-Congress coalition appeared to be heading for a disastrous showing in the state after months of internal bickering and strain.

The alliance accused the BJP of constantly trying to destabilize it by trying to engineer defections. Two days ago, Congress leader Roshan Baig ripped into his party leadership in Karnataka, calling them "buffoons" and a "flop show".

If the coalition performs poorly and wins less than 10 seats, it faces a very real threat of collapse, say its leaders.

The two parties have struggled to keep the coalition afloat. Some in the Congress accuse the JDS of prepping to switch sides to the BJP.

BJP's tallest leader in Karnataka, BS Yeddyurappa, said today's result was due to the "pride of the JDS and Congress".

"History is created again. People who spoke with disregard about the PM like Siddaramaiah and importantly Rahul Gandhi should apologise and this is what I ask for," he said.

Karnataka voted in two phases on April 18 and April 23.

...
Tags: 17thloksabhaelectionresults, karnataka, hd kumaraswamy, congress-jd(s) alliance, bs yeddyurappa
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Latest From Nation

'Together we will build a strong and inclusive India,' Modi tweeted. (Photo: File)

India wins again, will build strong nation: PM as NDA moves towards victory

The saffron party did not give up their existing allies which helped BJP to retain its pan-India image. (Photo: File)

5 things that BJP did right since 2014

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah (Photo: AP)

Lok Sabha results: How Telangana, Bengal vaulted BJP over UP losses

Actor-turned-politician Prakash Raj. (Photo: File)

‘A solid slap on my face’, says Prakash Raj as BJP leads in counting



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

World leaders congratulate PM Modi after victory looks inevitable

PM Narendra Modi looks set for another 5 year term. (File Photo)
 

5 things that BJP did right since 2014

The saffron party did not give up their existing allies which helped BJP to retain its pan-India image. (Photo: File)
 

Star Sports releases 2nd WC campaign video, mocks SA, ENG for not winning ICC title

The video was purposely released before the World Cup as both England and South Africa face each other in the first fixture of the tournament on May 30, 2019. (Photo: StarSportsIndia/Twitter)
 

2019 Lok Sabha election results: 'Leading by how many votes', asks Sunny Leone

Sunny Leone. (Photo: ARUN CHANDRABOSE)
 

Lionel Messi to edge Cristiano Ronaldo to win his sixth Ballond'Or: Betting odds

The five-time Ballond’Or winner, Messi is close to 1/2 to clinch his sixth award compared to Ronaldo, who is predicted to receive 20/1 and 17/1 votes as given by most betting portals, reported the Fox Sports Asia. (Photo:AFP)
 

Watch: Telugu star Samantha Akkineni's hot workout videos will make you hit the gym

Samantha Akkineni workout. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Ahead of LS results, Cong MP leader dies of heart attack

Congress’s Madhya Pradesh leader Ratan Singh Thakur. (Photo: Twitter)

Congratulations to winners, but wait for VVPATs matching: Mamata

'Congratulations to the winners. But all losers are not losers,' Mamata Banerjee tweeted. (Photo: File)

It is a BJP Tsunami, not a wave: Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (Photo: File)

Not Modi wave but Hindutva wave: Subramaniam Swamy on election results

The results, according to Swamy, suggest that Indians have forgiven the Modi government for its dismal economic performance. (Photo: File)

Pragya beats Digvijay, breaks 'silence' to express happiness

A beaming Thakur was seen waving to the supporters. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham