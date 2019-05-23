LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation Politics 23 May 2019 Exit polls results g ...
Nation, Politics

Exit polls results give rise to reverse betting

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MD ILYAS
Published May 23, 2019, 1:28 am IST
Updated May 23, 2019, 1:28 am IST
There is huge betting on hot seats like Mangalagiri, Gudivada, Mylavaram, Bhimava-ram, Gajuwaka and Visakhapatnam.
Nara Lokesh
 Nara Lokesh

Vijayawada: Punters who had bet on the Telugu Desam winning the polls are now placing “reverse bets” for a YSRC victory after the exit polls outcome was declared earlier this week.

There is huge betting on hot seats like Mangalagiri, Gudivada, Mylavaram, Bhimava-ram, Gajuwaka and Visakhapatnam. Organisers are offering 1:1 to 1:4 depending on the number of seats for each party and the margin of victory. Bets are also being placed on the fortunes of individual candidates.

 

According to reports, nearly Rs 100 crore as been bet on Mangalagiri, where minister Nara Lokesh is taking on YSRC MLA A. Ramakrishna Reddy.

Sources said that most bets are being placed on the Assembly elections, and not so much on the Lok Sabha elections.

People in the Amara-vati capital region villages who participated in land pooling are placing huge bets.  A source said that most of them were backing the TD as they turned wealthy due to the Amaravati capital coming up in their area. He said up to `10 crore was being wagered in Tullur, Penumaka, Undavalli, Mandadam and Venkatapalem and up to `1 crore in the other villages of the Amaravati capital. A few farmers were putting up for bets, residential and commercial plots that they got in exchange for land pooling.

Sources said that some people from Telangana state had came to Amaravati and were betting huge amounts through sub-agents. Punters were staying in hotels and lodges, eagerly awaiting the results.

...
Tags: nara lokesh
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Latest From Nation

During this vacation period, 21 children in the state have gone missing, according to 'Track Child 2.0,’ a police-initiated website.

21 children went missing during vacations

Kalluvalappil Yacub

Yacub murder: 5 RSS workers convicted

Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court to hear Dileep’s plea after July 3

Aditya Valavi

Aditya Valavi in jail for 24 hours



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

AIB says Gursimran Khamba out of company, Tanmay Bhat demoted

In a statement shared on its official Twitter account, the company also said the AIB YouTube channel is ‘dead for the foreseeable future.’ (Screengrab | Twitter | AIB)
 

'Prefer native food than fast food,' says Vice President

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu (Photo: File)
 

D-Day love story uncovered by DNA

Allen Henderson took the test on a whim, because the company had a special offer on its prices and, he says, because “I thought, well, that would be interesting.” (Photo: AP)
 

‘I am so proud of her’: Ellen Degeneres on Dutee Chand coming out

The ace sprinter openly declared her love and relationship with her girlfriend and she found out no difficulty in carrying out it in future. (Photo: File)
 

2 Indian businessmen first to get a 10-year-visa of UAE

'It is really a very good initiative for the investors who bring up the economy. This will encourage more investors to make investments here,' Shroff said. (Photo: Facebook I vasu Shroff)
 

Xiaomi to discontinue Redmi Note 7 in India

The Redmi Note 7 starts at Rs 9,999 while the Redmi Note 7S’ pricing begins at Rs 10,999.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

'Opposition is frustrated, blaming EVMs is disrespecting mandate,' says Amit Shah

BJP President Amir Shah (Photo: Twitter)

Election 2019: Modi addressed 142 rallies, Rahul 145 plus eight pressers

Modi, the main campaigner for the BJP, was supported by party chief Amit Shah. (Photo: File)

Opposition sore losers, desperation over VVPAT issue indication of defeat: Paswan

‘When you win, EVMs are alright. But when you lose, allegations about EVM manipulation arise,’ LJP chief Ram Vilas Paswan said. (Photo: Twitter/ANI)

States alerted by Home Ministry of possible violence on result day

Photo: Representational image

News Digest: A sharp, speed read of the day's headlines

(Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham