Congratulations to winners, but wait for VVPATs matching: Mamata

'Congratulations to the winners. But all losers are not losers,' Mamata Banerjee tweeted. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Keeping the chances of grand alliance winning the nation alive, Trinamool Congress Chief Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said that they would wait for the verification by voter-verified paper audit trail's (VVPAT) before sharing their views.

"Congratulations to the winners. But all losers are not losers. We have to do a complete review and then we will share our views with you all. Let the counting process be completed fully and the VVPATs matched,'' Mamata tweeted.

On Wednesday, Opposition's demand for verification of VVPAT slips before counting was rejected by the Election Commission.

Before the counting began, Mamata Banerjee uploaded a video of her playing a patriotic song.

"As counting day approaches, I pray for my motherland. This song is dedicated to Maa Mati Manush," Mamata captioned the video.

Watch the video here:



<br />

Keep yourself updated on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 with our round-the-clock coverage -- breaking news, updates, analyses et all. Happy reading.