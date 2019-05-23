LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

BJP loses Parrikar's Panaji Assembly seat to Congress

ANI
Published May 23, 2019, 12:46 pm IST
Updated May 23, 2019, 1:29 pm IST
The BJP had fielded Siddharth Kunkolienkar to retain the seat after the demise of former Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar.
 Congress' Atanasio Monserratte on Thursday wrested Panaji Assembly seat. (Photo: ANI)

Panaji: Congress' Atanasio Monserratte on Thursday wrested Panaji Assembly seat, held by the late chief minister Manohar Parrikar, from the BJP and with a margin of over 1,775 votes in the by-poll held simultaneously with the Lok Sabha elections.

The Panaji Assembly seat became vacant after the demise of former Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar, who held the seat for nearly two-and-a-half decades since 1994.

 

The BJP had fielded Siddharth Kunkolienkar to retain the seat.

Goa Assembly has a strength of 40 members out of which BJP currently has 12 legislators and enjoys the support of legislators from Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), Vijay Sardesai of the Goa Forward Party (GFP) and three independents. GFP and MGP each have three MLAs.

Congress, on the other hand, has 15 MLAs in the house till now.

 

Tags: panaji assembly, manohar parrikar, bjp, congress, 17thloksabhaelections
Location: India, Goa, Panaji


