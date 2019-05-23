LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2019: INDIA DECIDES

'Abki baar, 300 paar': Manoj Tiwari confident of BJP’s win in LS

ANI
Published May 23, 2019, 10:29 am IST
Updated May 23, 2019, 10:29 am IST
The 48-year-old Bhojpuri film star and singer is eyeing to retain the seat where Congress party fielded heavyweight Sheila Dikshit.
Manoj Tiwari, the chief of Delhi BJP unit, said that his party will come back to power with more than 350 seats, as counting of votes for 542 Lok Sabha seats began on Thursday. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: Manoj Tiwari, the chief of Delhi BJP unit, said that his party will come back to power with more than 350 seats, as counting of votes for 542 Lok Sabha seats began on Thursday.

"Last time, the nation was looking for hope and made the BJP win with around 300 seats. But, this time, it is all about people's trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and they all are happy with his performance. I am sure we will come to power with over 350 seats," Tiwari told ANI.

 

In one of the keenly watched seats in the country, North East Delhi is witnessing a triangular fight between incumbent Manoj Tiwari, former chief minister Sheila Dikshit from Congress and Dilip Pandey from AAP.

"In Congress, all people are not bad. Some of them are aware that the party did mistakes in the past and they have to face the repercussions now. Those who cannot work like Modi ji, can at least praise him as he has set very high standards," Tiwari added.

The 48-year-old Bhojpuri film star and singer is eyeing to retain the seat where Congress party fielded heavyweight Sheila Dikshit.

"We will win and there is no doubt about it. Be it Muslim, Sikh, or anyone for that matter, every voter is important for us. We don't discriminate anyone based on their religion. Everyone including Muslims, Dalits, backward classes, women and all other sections of the society strongly supported us," Dikshit told ANI earlier this week.

All seven seats of Delhi went to polls on May 12.

 

Keep yourself updated on Lok Sabha Elections 2019 with our round-the-clock coverage -- breaking news, updates, analyses et all. Happy reading.

