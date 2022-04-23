Nation Politics 23 Apr 2022 Sai Ganesh’s d ...
Sai Ganesh’s death is ‘state murder’, alleges Kishan Reddy

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Apr 23, 2022, 12:23 am IST
Updated Apr 23, 2022, 12:23 am IST
Calling Sai Ganesh’s death a ‘murder’, he said that all over Telangana, Rao’s family has let loose TRS MLAs, and ministers on the people
Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Friday attended the condolence meeting of Sri Sai Ganesh in Khammam. (Photo: Facebook)
HYDERABAD: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy on Friday castigated the TRS government over the death of BJP activist G Sai Ganesh from Khammam, saying that TRS leaders, led by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and IT minister K.T. Rama Rao resorted to undemocratic methods to hang on to power.

Reddy, was speaking to reporters at Khammam after commiserating with Sai Ganesh’s grandmother and sister, whom he called on.

 

He was accompanied by senior party leaders Vivek Venkatswamy and Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy, among others.

Calling Sai Ganesh’s death a ‘murder’, he said that all over Telangana, Rao’s family has let loose TRS MLAs, and ministers on the people.

“They believe that only they can criticize others through troll accounts. They do not want their faults, corruption, undemocratic rule, or anything else they do to be mentioned, spoken about, or questioned in any form of media,” Reddy said.

Sai Ganesh was targeted because he questioned the minister from Khammam Puvvada Ajay Kumar and local TRS corporators, he said.

 

“His grandmother told us how he was targeted by the police. He was not a threat to the Chief Minister or to Ajay Kumar. The police must explain why cases were filed against an ordinary BJP worker,” the minister said.

Reddy said that the minister and the district police were working against the people. “In Kothagudem, a similar nexus drove an entire family to suicide. Everyone responsible for such sordid crimes will be punished,” he said.

Venkatswamy said as per Sai Ganesh’s grandmother, the police could have forced Sai Ganesh to consume poison when he was under their custody.

 

“It is shocking that the police did not take a dying declaration from Sai Ganesh. But it is not surprising as he would have named Ajay Kumar, TRS leaders and police officials as being responsible for his death,” he said.

...
