Revanth: Warangal meeting disclose party stand on various issues

HYDERABAD: TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy said on Saturday that the public meeting in Warangal, to be addressed by Congress senior leader Rahul Gandhi on May 6, would be historic and bring the party to power.

He likened it to the mammoth public meeting addressed by AICC president Sonia Gandhi in Warangal in 2002 which paved the party to come to power in undivided Andhra Pradesh.

Rahul Gandhi will highlight the plight of farmers in Telangana state, Revanth Reddy said at a party meeting to discuss arrangements for the May 6 meeting.

Extending an olive branch to senior leader V. Hanumantha Rao, Revanth Reddy said that the former Rajya Sabha member had worked for the success of Warangal meeting in 2002.

Revanth Reddy said that the Congress would declare its stand on various issues at the meeting. The arrangements in undivided Karimnagar district would be reviewed on April 25, Khammam the next day and Nalgonda on April 27. People will be mobilised the seven Lok Sabha constituencies of these three undivided districts.

The TPCC president said in-charges would be appointed for each Lok Sabha constituency who will coordinate with digital membership in-charges of the Lok Sabha and Assembly constituencies.

CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said that people should be mobilised for Warangal meeting as if it was a now-or-never event. He assured that the Rahul Gandhi meeting would be made a success by dividing work among party leaders.

Party MP N.Uttam Kumar Reddy, former PCC president Hanumantha Rao, political affairs committee convener Mohammad Ali Shabbir, former deputy CM C. Damodar Rajanarsimha, MLA T. Jayaprakash Reddy, D. Sridhar Babu and others were present.