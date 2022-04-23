HC serves notice to minister Ajay on BJP activist suicide

Hyderabad: The High Court on Friday served notices on Transport Minister Puvvada Ajaykumar, Khammam TRS party leader Prasanna Krishna as also state and Union governments, the CBI and the Khammam police seeking a reply within two weeks on the suicide death of BJP activist Sai Ganesh in Khammam.

The court posted further hearing of the case to April 29.

Practising advocate K Krishnaiah of Mahbubnagar filed a PIL in lunch motion, seeking court directions to the CBI to register cases and investigate the Sai Ganesh suicide death. He submitted that the suicide was done due to harassment from transport minister Ajaykumar, who had allegedly influenced the police to register false cases against Ganesh.

In response, the division bench headed by chief justice Satish Sharma and justice Abhinand Shavili has served notices on the minister and others. They also included the Khammam police commissioner, the SHOs of three town police, three town circle inspector, among others, who should file their counter in two weeks.

Krishnaiah alleged that Sai Ganesh was harassed mentally and physically by police under the influence of the minister and TRS leader Prasanna Krishna. Police had registered 10 false cases and opened a history sheet.

After the death, police had failed to register cases against the minister and other accused TRS leaders, the court was told.

Advocate general BS Prasad said this was not true. The Khammam police had registered cases and an investigation was on. Petitioner Krishnaiah intervened and informed the court that the TRS leaders have made proposals that they would pay Rs 50 lakh and a four-wheeler vehicle to the mother of the deceased as “compensation.” The division bench asked the petitioner to file an affidavit before the court, if this had happened.

The petition alleged that Sai Ganesh played a good role in organising the activities of the BJP in Khammam. He posted failures of the ruling TRS party on the social networking sites. Unable to digest these, TRS leaders influenced the police to register false cases against Sai Ganesh, the court was told.