Nation Politics 23 Apr 2022 Hanuman chalisa row: ...
Nation, Politics

Hanuman chalisa row: Shiv Sena workers try to enter MP Navneet Rana's house

PTI
Published Apr 23, 2022, 11:35 am IST
Updated Apr 23, 2022, 11:35 am IST
The police brought the situation under control and stopped the party workers from going further
Shiv Sena members gather outside the residence of MLA Ravi Rana and his wife MP Navneet Rana at Khar, in Mumbai, Saturday, April 23, 2022. (PTI)
  Shiv Sena members gather outside the residence of MLA Ravi Rana and his wife MP Navneet Rana at Khar, in Mumbai, Saturday, April 23, 2022. (PTI)

Mumbai: Shiv Sena workers on Saturday morning broke through the barricades and tried to enter the premises of the Khar residence of Maharashtra MLA Ravi Rana and his wife MP Navneet Rana, who have decided to recite Hanuman Chalisa outside Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's house here, police said.

However, the police brought the situation under control and stopped the party workers from going further, an official said.

 

The Ranas had on Friday said that they would recite Hanuman Chalisa outside 'Matoshree', the personal residence of Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray in suburban Bandra at 9 am on Saturday.

Shiv Sena workers, who have strongly objected to the politician couple's plan, have been camping outside 'Matoshree' since Friday morning. Taking an aggressive stand, the party leaders and workers have said they will not let the couple go back without 'prasad' "if they dared to turn up".

"Around 8.45 am, angry Shiv Sena supporters broke through the barricades placed at a distance of around 50 meters from the apartment where the Ranas own a flat in suburban Khar. They tried to enter the apartment premises. Shiv Sena supporters raised slogans in support of Thackeray and dared the couple to step out of the residence," the police official said.

 

However, the police personnel deployed at the spot brought the situation under control and dissuaded the party workers from indulging in anything that would create a law and order problem, he said.

On Friday, Mumbai police had served a notice to Amaravati MP Navneet Rana and her husband, Badnera MLA Ravi Rana, asking them not to disturb the law and order situation in the city. Navneet Rana has been provided Y category security by the central government.

Ravi Rana had earlier told reporters here that he had demanded the chief minister read Hanuman Chalisa on Hanuman Jayanti "to rid Maharashtra of crises and attain peace for the state," but Thackeray had "refused" to do so.

 

The city police have stepped up security outside 'Matoshree'. Barricades have been placed on the road leading to the Thackeray residence to avoid crowding, the official said.

"In order to maintain law and order situation, the police have increased security and deployed large number of personnel outside 'Matoshree'," the official said.

Early this morning, senior police officers, including zonal DCP Manjunath Singe, visited the place and took stock of security deployment, he said.

Besides 'Matoshree', the police have also increased security at 'Varsha', the official residence of CM Thackeray in south Mumbai.

 

A Shiv Sena supporter camping outside 'Matoshree' said, "We have accepted the challenge of the Rana couple. Let them come, we are ready to welcome them and give them 'prasad'."

Talking to reporters, Shiv Sena MP Anil Desai said, "'Matoshree' is a temple for Shiv Sainiks. Hindutva is in Shiv Sena's blood, nobody should teach us Hindutva. People are aware of the work done during the pandemic by CM Uddhav Thackeray-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government."

...
Tags: shiv sena activists, hanuman chalisa, mp navneet rana
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Nation

Security forces personnel stand guard as girls walk to school in the violence-hit Jahangirpuri area, in New Delhi, Thursday, April 22, 2022. (PTI)

Jahangirpuri violence: ED registers money laundering case against accused

Female security personnel inspect pedestrians and their belongings during a search operation ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit at Lal Chowk in Srinagar, Friday, April 22, 2022. (PTI)

PM to inaugurate, lay foundation stone of projects worth Rs 20K cr during J&K visit

Delhi is witnessing an uptick in the number of COVID-19 cases. The city logged 1,042 fresh Covid cases with a positivity rate of 4.64 per cent on Friday. (PTI file image)

Delhi's R-value 2.1 this week, every COVID infected person infecting two others

The University scholar also named two other research scholars i- RN Shankar and Seemarla Chinna Lingamaiah - claiming they are associates of the accused and targeted him because of his SC status. — DC Image

OU assistant prof. accused of racial abuse



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
 

Over 140 goons barge into King Koti Palace

Over 140 men, some of them Sikhs armed with swords barged into Nizam -Ki-davdi at Bogulkunka in king koti. Later some of them were taken into custody by Narayanguda police. (Photo: P.Surendra/DC)
 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

India, UK decide on new defence, security deals

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) shakes hands with his Britain's counterpart Boris Johnson after a joint press briefing at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on April 22, 2022. (Photo: AFP)

Shah to attend final meet of Bandi yatra

Union home minister Amit Shah. (Photo: PTI)

India's economic plight worse than Sri Lanka's: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee (PTI)

If biggest party indulges in hooliganism, it will send out wrong message: Kejriwal

Miscreants vandalise the gate at the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in New Delhi, Wednesday, March 30, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Can poll manifestos be legally binding, asks Naidu

A file photo of Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->