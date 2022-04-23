Driven to the wall, Puvvada seeks support of Kamma community

Hyderabad: Transport minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar, who the opposition parties are accusing of being in the suicide of S Sai Ganesh, a BJP activist in Khammam, on Friday described the death as a ‘small incident’ and appealed to all Kamma community members to stand by him. He said that these barbs were aimed at ending his political career.

Sai Ganesh had alleged before his death (April 16) that Khammam police had filed 16 cases against him at the behest of the minister. He said he was taking the extreme step (April 15) as he was unable to bear the police torture.

Speaking at a function after inaugurating a Kamma community kalyana mandapam in Wyra, the minister said “people have joined hands to conspire against me just because of a small incident.”

The minister indirectly sought support from Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to get him out of the dicey situation. He said he was being targeted as he was from the Kamma community. Seeking to rally the community behind him, he said “if our house is in order, then all of us will do well.”

While the BJP has been demanding a CBI inquiry into the suicide, Union home minister Amit Shah assured the victim’s family that there would be a full-fledged investigation into the suicide.