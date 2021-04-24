Every woman in AP must become a lakhier, says CM Jagan

Speaking on the occasion, the CM asserted that the state government is determined to empower women and has thus rolled out schemes like Sunna Vaddi, Aasara, Cheyutha and Jeva Kranthi to strengthen women in all aspects. (Photo: DC/Narayana Rao)

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday asserted that the state government is committed to welfare, economic progress and overall development of women in Andhra Pradesh.

“Every girl of the state should become a graduate, every sister a lakhier and the modern Indian woman of 21st Century must emerge from Andhra Pradesh,” he declared after crediting Rs. 1,109 crore directly into accounts of 1.02 crore women belonging Self-Help Groups as interest reimbursement under “YSR Sunna Vaddi” scheme. The deposit has been made under the scheme for the second consecutive year.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM asserted that the state government is determined to empower women and has thus rolled out schemes like Sunna Vaddi, Aasara, Cheyutha and Jeva Kranthi to strengthen women in all aspects.

He pointed out that SHG women had been burdened with over Rs. 3,000 crore as penal interest in the belief that the then Chandrababu Naidu government would waive off their loans as promised during 2014 polls. Compared to this, YSRC government credited Rs. 1,400 crore under YSR Sunna Vaddi within the first year of coming to power; benefiting over 87 lakh women. The number SHGs under the scheme had also increased to 9.34 lakh from earlier 8.71 lakh because of confidence in the present government.

Jagan Mohan Reddy said, “As promised, we registered houses in the name of women, which created an asset of Rs. 5–8 lakh for them. Similarly, a law was enacted to give 50 percent of nominated posts to women. 60 percent of posts in recent municipal polls have gone to women. To ensure safety of women, 18 Disha police stations have been set up across the state and the trial process accelerated,” he underlined.

The Chief Minister further said to empower women, Rs. 18,750 financial assistance had been given under YSR Cheyutha to BC, SC, ST and minority women over the age of 45 years every year at an expenditure of Rs 4,604 crore. Rs. 6,792 crore had been spent on YSR Aasara scheme. The state government had also tied up with multinational companies like ITC, P&G and Amul for providing business opportunities to women. The state government initiated prohibition on alcohol in a phased manner to prevent domestic violence by men under intoxication. Over 43,000 illegal liquor shops and 4,380 permit rooms had been closed, he pointed out.

Ministers Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy and Botsa Satyanarayana, principal secretary Y. Srilakshmi, SERP CEO Rajababu, MEPMA MD V. Vijayalakshmi and officials of various banks were present at the event of CM.