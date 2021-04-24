Nation Politics 23 Apr 2021 Every woman in AP mu ...
Nation, Politics

Every woman in AP must become a lakhier, says CM Jagan

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Apr 24, 2021, 12:00 am IST
Updated Apr 24, 2021, 12:00 am IST
Jagan asserted that the state government is committed to welfare, economic progress and overall development of women in Andhra Pradesh
Speaking on the occasion, the CM asserted that the state government is determined to empower women and has thus rolled out schemes like Sunna Vaddi, Aasara, Cheyutha and Jeva Kranthi to strengthen women in all aspects. (Photo: DC/Narayana Rao)
 Speaking on the occasion, the CM asserted that the state government is determined to empower women and has thus rolled out schemes like Sunna Vaddi, Aasara, Cheyutha and Jeva Kranthi to strengthen women in all aspects. (Photo: DC/Narayana Rao)

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday asserted that the state government is committed to welfare, economic progress and overall development of women in Andhra Pradesh.

“Every girl of the state should become a graduate, every sister a lakhier and the modern Indian woman of 21st Century must emerge from Andhra Pradesh,” he declared after crediting Rs. 1,109 crore directly into accounts of 1.02 crore women belonging Self-Help Groups as interest reimbursement under “YSR Sunna Vaddi” scheme. The deposit has been made under the scheme for the second consecutive year.

 

Speaking on the occasion, the CM asserted that the state government is determined to empower women and has thus rolled out schemes like Sunna Vaddi, Aasara, Cheyutha and Jeva Kranthi to strengthen women in all aspects.

He pointed out that SHG women had been burdened with over Rs. 3,000 crore as penal interest in the belief that the then Chandrababu Naidu government would waive off their loans as promised during 2014 polls. Compared to this, YSRC government credited Rs. 1,400 crore under YSR Sunna Vaddi within the first year of coming to power; benefiting over 87 lakh women. The number SHGs under the scheme had also increased to 9.34 lakh from earlier 8.71 lakh because of confidence in the present government.

 

Jagan Mohan Reddy said, “As promised, we registered houses in the name of women, which created an asset of Rs. 5–8 lakh for them. Similarly, a law was enacted to give 50 percent of nominated posts to women. 60 percent of posts in recent municipal polls have gone to women. To ensure safety of women, 18 Disha police stations have been set up across the state and the trial process accelerated,” he underlined.

The Chief Minister further said to empower women, Rs. 18,750 financial assistance had been given under YSR Cheyutha to BC, SC, ST and minority women over the age of 45 years every year at an expenditure of Rs 4,604 crore. Rs. 6,792 crore had been spent on YSR Aasara scheme. The state government had also tied up with multinational companies like ITC, P&G and Amul for providing business opportunities to women. The state government initiated prohibition on alcohol in a phased manner to prevent domestic violence by men under intoxication. Over 43,000 illegal liquor shops and 4,380 permit rooms had been closed, he pointed out.

 

Ministers Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy and Botsa Satyanarayana, principal secretary Y. Srilakshmi, SERP CEO Rajababu, MEPMA MD V. Vijayalakshmi and officials of various banks were present at the event of CM.

...
Tags: ysr sunna vaddi scheme, jagan, ap zero-interest loans for women, development of women in andhra pradesh, 1.02 crore women belonging self-help groups, ysr cheyutha to bc, sc, st and minority women
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada


Horoscope 24 April 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

The corporation has neither been barricading the micro-containment zones nor taking up the sanitation activities, unlike last year. — Representational image

GHMC reduces containment zones to 52 despite rise in Covid cases

This is an emergency situation, many doctors are exposed to the virus, and there are more chances that these doctors may contract the disease. — Representational image/AFP

Senior resident doctors in Telangana boycott Covid work, raise six demands

News

1,500-square yard plot for Rs 2L!

The CJ observed that the figures of the government about the fatality rate due to Covid were fudged. — PTI

High Court pulls up Telangana State on Covid crisis, says figures being fudged



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

INSIDE THE WAR ROOM: Stressed doctors, nurses and other Covid Warriors

A health worker inspects COVID-19 patients undergoing treatment at Shehnai Banquet Hall, converted into an isolation centre amid surge in coronavirus cases, near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi. (PTI)
 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
 

Rats, mice, rabbits, hamsters and monkeys - The true heroes in Covid-19 battle

While the rats, mice, rabbits and Syrian hamsters were lab-bred, the rhesus macaques that were used in testing Covaxin candidates were caught in the wild in Maharashtra. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

More J&K employees may face axe for being 'anti-national'

In 1990 when the Kashmiri separatist campaign became violent, the J&K government had sacked five of its senior officials after accusing them of being involved in anti-national activities and for taking pro-separatist stand. — Representational image/AP

Didi too gets cut money, says Shah

Amit Shah, hurried through his promises in a brief 13-minute speech in front of what appeared to be a thin crowd.. (Photo: PTI)

U-turn: Pakistan Cabinet refuses trade with India, raises J&K

Pakistan's Cabinet on Thursday rejected the recommendation of the Economic Coordination Committee to import cotton and sugar from India. (Photo: AP)

Kerala polls: BJP hopes to chug into Palakkad with E Sreedharan's candidature

The former technocrat, who has vowed to make Palakakad city the best in the country in five years, talks more development and less politics during the campaign meetings. (PTI)

Municipal polls unlikely to be postponed in Telangana despite Covid worries

TSEC officials said the commission wrote to the state government on April 19 seeking its opinion on holding the municipal polls following the high court directives in this respect, but there was no response till as yet. (Representational Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham