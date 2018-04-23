TD will align with those who give SCS, says Nara Lokesh

New Delhi: His father having declared a war against erstwhile ally the NDA, Nara Lokesh, Andhra Pradesh minister for information technology, Panchayati Raj and rural development says talks of any alliance or of a federal front is too premature, but that Mr Naidu would now educate other regional parties on centre-state relations and how devolution of funds should happen.

Asked about TD’s political future after its exit from NDA, Mr. Lokesh said, “As far as TDP is concerned, right now our focus is on what are our rights and what was committed what we should get as a state. We have differed as justice has not been done to us. Right now the people of Andhra Pradesh want us to align with the political establishment that will give us special status and the 18 other issues which were promised to us as a state government.”

About chances of an alliance with Congress in the future, he said, “Right now our focus is on getting what is ours. So it is too premature for us to talk. Alliance is something which would be talked about closer to elections or post elections.”

Asked wether that means the option is not closed, he said, No, But right now it is important that our focus is on educating other fellow states on what kind of injustice has been done to us. Lot of people do not know.