Ruling AIADMK party sees bright signs on holding hands with BJP

No one can weaken the bond between “the Central and the State governments” either, the AIADMK said in its official organ, Namadhu Puratchi Thalaivi Amma.

Chennai: Making a significant turnaround after slamming the Centre a couple of days back while alleging discrimination, the ruling AIADMK on Sunday said signs of its working with the BJP like a “double-barreled gun” in the political arena were visible and "no one can sever the ties" between the two parties.

Coming out strongly against the opposition DMK-led protests over the Cauvery issue, which the AIADMK said were only aimed at spoiling the warmth between it and the BJP, the ruling party said “whatever be the number of protests and demonstrations, no one can sever the ties between the AIADMK and the BJP.”

“The signs are becoming visible for the AIADMK and the BJP to work like a double-barrel gun in Indian politics. The pathway is clear,” the AIADMK said, while emphasising upon the need for the leadership of the two parties to chart out a roadmap for the purpose. “A roadmap for it should be thrashed out by the high commands of both the parties. That is the need of the hour,” the AIADMK mouthpiece added.

It said the State and the Central governments "working responsibly and are headed towards a final resolution of the (Cauvery) issue", while the DMK along with its allies was holding "unnecessary protests" sans public support, as it was apprehensive that the two governments, working in cohesion, would together resolve the issue.

The AIADMK paper also mocked at the DMK for now seeking an appointment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss Cauvery after showing black flags to him during his recent Chennai visit. Asking if it was an act of "political civility," it said no other party could indulge in such politics burying self-respect.

Stating that the government had allowed protests, including the black flag demonstrations, keeping democratic ethos in mind, the AIADMK paper asked if the protesters succeeded in showing even a single black flag to Prime Minister Modi.

It may be recalled that the AIADMK leadership has been maintaining that a friendly relationship with the Centre was imperative for the progress of the state through proper financial sanctions and support. The DMK, however, has been unrelenting in its attack saying the ruling party was subservient to the Centre.

Notably, the AIADMK's assertion comes days after the same newspaper slammed the Centre accusing it of discriminating against TN's interests in multiple ways, including Cauvery and NEET, and asking the 'saffron party' to change its attitude so as to avoid hurting national unity and integrity.

AIADMK seems confused, says BJP

Still fuming from the last week’s attack in Namadhu Puratchi Thalaivi Amma, the BJP has chosen not to take too seriously this sudden stretch of friendly hand from the ruling AIADMK.

“Last week they have written criticising the BJP and now they are saying we will be a double-barreled gun. They don't seem to know what it means to be a double-barreled gun. I think there is confusion in the AIADMK about its relationship with the BJP. Let them clarify; if they want alliance, let them come out openly”, state BJP state general secretary Vanathi Srinivasan.

“In any case, the BJP is not in alliance with the AIADMK. There is time to decide on alliances and our party leadership will take a call. Our government at the Centre is extending support to the state government for all its good endeavours and for implementing the people welfare programmes”, she told DC.

Turning to the opposition agitations on the Cauvery issue, she said both the DMK and the Congress "are inciting the people against the Central government to cover up their own mistakes". Asserting that the Modi government alone could resolve the Cauvery issue, she said, “Nobody other than us can resolve this issue amicably.”