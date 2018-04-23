search on deccanchronicle.com
PM Duryodhana, Shah Dushasana, says Sitaram Yechury

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | L VENKAT RAM REDDY
Published Apr 23, 2018, 1:28 am IST
Updated Apr 23, 2018, 1:35 am IST
He was confident the Lal Janda (red flag of the communists) would fly high in Telangana soon.
Senior CPM leaders Prakash Karat, Sitaram Yechury and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at the party’s 22nd national convention at Saroornagar stadium in the city on Sunday. (Photo: S.S.Reddy)
Hyderabad: Newly re-elected CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a huge public meeting at Saroor Nagar Stadium here on Sunday. 

Mr Yechury compared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Duryodhana and BJP national president Amit Shah to Dushasana of Mahabharata fame, and made sarcastic references to the Modi surname.

 

“People didn’t know that there were so many Modis in the country till they came to know about PM Modi, Lalit Modi and Nirav Modi. After seeing them, people now believe that all Modis are looters.  Common people are saving their hard-earned money in banks, but these Modis are looting this money,” he said.

