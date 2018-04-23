PM Duryodhana, Shah Dushasana, says Sitaram Yechury

Senior CPM leaders Prakash Karat, Sitaram Yechury and Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at the party’s 22nd national convention at Saroornagar stadium in the city on Sunday. (Photo: S.S.Reddy)

Hyderabad: Newly re-elected CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a huge public meeting at Saroor Nagar Stadium here on Sunday.

Mr Yechury compared Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Duryodhana and BJP national president Amit Shah to Dushasana of Mahabharata fame, and made sarcastic references to the Modi surname.

“People didn’t know that there were so many Modis in the country till they came to know about PM Modi, Lalit Modi and Nirav Modi. After seeing them, people now believe that all Modis are looters. Common people are saving their hard-earned money in banks, but these Modis are looting this money,” he said.