Continuation of Cong govt in K’taka will harm TN: Pon Radhakrishnan

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Apr 23, 2018, 6:05 am IST
Updated Apr 23, 2018, 6:05 am IST
Won’t get a drop of water if Cong is in power says MP.
Chennai: arnataka’s belligerent stand may impede the constitution of the Cauvery Management Board. Union Minister of State for Finance and Shipping, Pon Radhakrishnan goes abeyond the CMB issue in claiming that Tamil Nadu will not get a drop of water so long as Congress rules in neighbouring Karnataka.

“The continuation of the government led by Siddaramaiah is harmful to both Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. This is against the interest of both the States,” the Minister said before leaving for Karnataka for campaigning in the elections there, on Sunday. Condemning the Karnataka CM for declining to provide Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu, he said this was against the interests of both the States.

 

On the setting up of CMB, he exuded confidence that the Narendra Modi led BJP government would not work against the interest of Tamil Nadu. When persisted if the Centre would render justice to TN, as it has gone to the Supreme Court seeking clarification on the word ‘scheme,’ Mr. Radhakrishnan replied, “I have already reacted to this. I would only say that the decision taken on the issue would be favourable to Tamil Nadu.”

Later, Mr. Radhakrishnan who attended an election review meeting with BJP Karnataka Karyakarthas at Pavagada constituency, introduced Pavagada BJP candidate Balram to the karyakarthas.

The Minister welcomed president of India Ram Nath Kovind signing ordinance to provide harsh punishment including death penalty for child rapists and said, “It is a good move and it will go a long way in bringing down crimes against the young ones.”

On the Union government putting in place a number of measures for speedy investigation and trial of rape cases, he tweeted “thanking our beloved PM Shri Narendra Modiji for this historic step taken to curb child abuse.”

