Sharad Pawar calls Opposition meeting today to discuss EVM issues

ANI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Mar 23, 2023, 10:14 am IST
New Delhi: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar has called a meeting of leaders of opposition parties on Thursday to discuss the Rural Electronic Voting Machine (EVM).

The meeting will be held at Pawar's residence on Thursday evening.

In a letter written to all opposition leaders, the NCP chief said that he proposes to convene a meeting of all political parties who have doubts about the efficacy of the Rural Electronic Voting Machine (EVM).

This development comes after the Chief Election Commissioner promised to respond to the doubts raised by some civil society activists and political parties.

Pawar stated that the meeting has been called in the interest of free and fair elections and to listen to the views expressed by eminent IT professionals and cryptographers.

There are some very pertinent questions been raised in the Report by CCE. The report contains views of eminent Information Technology professors, cryptographers and retired government officials.

The civil society submitted a letter to Election Commission of India in May 2022 and another reminder after two weeks (Annexure 3). ECI did even acknowledge their letter. The doubts regarding the possibility of manipulating EVM are being raised even by the common man now, Pawar said.

