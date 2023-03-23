  
Rahul Gandhi's remarks harm Congress, party sinking: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju

PTI | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Mar 23, 2023, 1:04 pm IST
Updated Mar 23, 2023, 1:33 pm IST
"Whatever Rahul Gandhi says causes harm. It causes harm not only to the party but also to others. It is not good for the nation," Rijiju told reporters when asked to comment on the Congress leader's conviction. — DC File Image
New Delhi: Law Minister Kiren Rijiju Thursday said Rahul Gandhi's remarks have caused harm to the Congress whose leaders were worried that the party's fortunes were sinking.

Rijiju's remarks came after a Gujarat court convicted Gandhi for his 'Modi surname' comments and handed out a two-year jail term to the Lok Sabha member from Wayanad.

The court granted Gandhi bail and suspended the sentence for 30 days to allow him to appeal in a higher court.

"Whatever Rahul Gandhi says causes harm. It causes harm not only to the party but also to others. It is not good for the nation," Rijiju told reporters when asked to comment on the Congress leader's conviction.

The senior BJP leader said some Congress MPs had told him that Gandhi's style of functioning was affecting the main opposition party.

"Some Congress leaders have told me that Rahul Gandhi's style of functioning has messed up things. It is causing harm to their party. Their party is sinking," Rijiju said.

