  
 BREAKING !  :  Members of Karnataka Pradesh Mahila Congress staged a protest over rise in prices of LPG cylinders in Bengaluru on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement) Hoteliers fume over hike in LPG cylinder prices
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Politics 23 Mar 2023 Modi, Shah to visit ...
Nation, Politics

Modi, Shah to visit Karnataka again ahead of high-profile polls

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SANJAY BASAK
Published Mar 23, 2023, 8:00 pm IST
Updated Mar 23, 2023, 8:00 pm IST
(L-R) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah. (DC Image)
 (L-R) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah. (DC Image)

NEW DELHI: With the high-profile Karnataka Assembly elections due to be held in May, the BJP’s two top leaders, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah, are all set to visit the poll-bound state yet again.

While the home minister will be landing late Thursday night, the Prime Minister is expected to visit the state on Saturday. Both the saffron heavyweights will visit the Lingayat-dominated areas, to consolidate this powerful votebank. Also, with an eye on the rural votebank, the state government has kicked off a bunch of irrigation projects worth Rs 2,800 crores.

Targeting the backwards’ votebank,  chief minister Basavaraj Bommai has so far earmarked Rs 30,000 crores for the  Scheduled Castes Sub-Plan (SCSP) and Tribal Sub-Plan (TSP). While the home minister is visiting the state twice in a week, this will be the Prime Minister’s seventh visit to the state. The PM will attend the closing ceremony of the BJP’s Vijaya Sankalp Yatra in Lingayat-dominated Devangere. Mr Modi is also expected to address a public rally.

As the state gears up for the polls, BJP strategists are of the view that the party will “comfortably breast the tape”, with the AAP and AIMIM throwing their hats into the ring. Even as the situation seems to be tough for the parties in the fray, the BJP spin doctors claimed that the AAP and AIMIM will “split the Opposition vote”. The BJP also seems to be somewhat confident that the Prime Minister’s repeated visits to the state would also swing the election in the party’s favour.

The BJP also felt that the Basavaraj Bommai government got a shot in the arm with the Supreme Court “not staying” the water diversion project at the Mahadayi River. Mr Bommai has also been playing the Karnataka pride card by effectively, countering the “Marathi politics” in the Bombay-Karnataka region, sources said.

Mr Bommai also announced that the state government has set a target to provide drinking water to 4.64 lakh households in Vijaypura districts and has given connections to 2.87 lakh houses. With the prime target being the rural votebank, the Bommai government has disbursed nearly Rs 16,000 crores among 54 lakh farmers, while the schemes for the uplift of farmers, women, youth and working class have been launched.

...
Tags: aimim, amit shah, basavaraj bommai, narendra modi, vijaya sankalp yatra, scheduled castes sub-plan
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Latest From Nation

Telugu Desam nominee Panchumarthi Anuradha. (Photo: Twitter)

Major jolt to YSRC as TD's Anuradha wins in MLC polls

File photo of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo: PTI)

Kejriwal supports Rahul in defamation case, claims conspiracy against non-BJP leaders

Chief Travelling Ticket Inspector G. Uday Ram Singh. (Photo By Arrangement)

SCR’s Guntakal division ticket inspector collects over Rs 1 cr fine from violators

CP M Stephen Raveendra said that the accused registered themselves with Just Dial and sold data to users across the country. (Photo By Arrangement)

Cyberabad police nab gang for stealing data of 16.8 crore Indians



MOST POPULAR

 

‘What to Watch’ for week ending March 21

N. Balakrishna aka NBK is all set to appear on Telugu Indian Idol Season 2 this week Friday and Saturday.
 

Justice for Preethi gains social media momentum

Dr D. Preethi (Image Source: Twitter)
 

Hyderabad city to have bridges à la Paris

While six bridges and a link road will be constructed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, four bridges will be built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, three by the HRDCL and one bridge by the QQSUDA. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

Experts warn of particularly hot summer ahead in Hyderbad

Anjal Prakash, research director and adjunct associate professor of Bharti Institute of Public Policy, ISB, told Deccan Chronicle, “The climate models have predicted that this is going to be a warmer summer and the hot areas will be hotter than before. In Telangana, we are seeing 38ºC in February itself, which is an indication of what is in store in April and May.” (Representational DC Image)
 

When Cupid strikes OTT platforms

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Rahul will appeal Surat court ruling, being punished for speaking the truth: Congress

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge with former Congress President Sonia Gandhi (PTI)

Sharad Pawar calls Opposition meeting today to discuss EVM issues

NCP chief sharad pawar, Rural Electronic Voting Machine (EVM), Election Commission of India, — PTI

Rahul Gandhi's remarks harm Congress, party sinking: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju

Rahul's conviction welcome, he should be booked for insulting national icons: Sena

Shiv Sena spokesperson Sheetal Mhatre. (Photo: Twitter/@sheetalmhatre1)

Rahul sounds poll bugle in Karnataka, announces “Yuva Nidhi” scheme for unemployed

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaks during a press conference (PTI file photo)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->