  
 BREAKING !  :  Members of Karnataka Pradesh Mahila Congress staged a protest over rise in prices of LPG cylinders in Bengaluru on Thursday. (Photo By Arrangement) Hoteliers fume over hike in LPG cylinder prices
 BREAKING !  :  Cyient founder B.V.R. Mohan Reddy. (Photo: Twitter) BVR Mohan Reddy: A living example for success by design
 
Nation Politics 23 Mar 2023 KCR to meet Ramadagu ...
Nation, Politics

KCR to meet Ramadagu farmers today over crop loss

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 23, 2023, 1:02 am IST
Updated Mar 23, 2023, 7:41 am IST
Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao. (Photo: Twitter/@TelanganaCMO)
 Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao. (Photo: Twitter/@TelanganaCMO)

HYDERABAD: Karimnagar collector R.V. Karnan, accompanied by police commissioner Subbarayudu, on Wednesday inspected arrangements being made in Ramadagu mandal for the visit of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday to meet farmers of the area who have lost their crops in the recent hailstorm and heavy rains.

Farmers had cultivated paddy, corn, watermelon and chilli over hundreds acres in Dharmajipet, Chippakurthi and Lakshmipur villages of Ramadagu mandal of Choppadandi constituency, which have been severely damaged.

State planning board chairman B. Vinod Kumar and area MLA Sunke Ravi Shankar visited various villages and met farmers on Tuesday. They said they will take up the issue of crop loss to the notice of CM.

Collector Karnan has asked officials of departments concerned to assess crop loss and prepare a comprehensive report, so that it can be presented to the Chief Minister during his visit on Thursday.

The district collector inspected the helipad at the Gayatri pump house near Lakshmipur in Choppadandi constituency, where the CM will be landing.

Additional collectors Shyam Prasad Lal and Garima Agarwal and district agriculture officer Sridhar accompanied the collector.

The  Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao is also likely to visit Warangal district on March 23 Thursday. According to the Narsampet MLA Peddi Sudhrashan Reddy, KCR will inspect the fields which were damaged due to recent heavy rains in Adivi Rangapur village in Dugondi and Sangem mandals.

Later, the CM is going to the damaged crops in Girnibavi, Kommala, Pallaru Gudem and Vanjarlapalli villages of Geesukonda mandal and by road will reach the Textile park area where the helipad is established through Machhapur and Gangadevipalli villages and then to Hyderabad.

...
Tags: crop loss, telangana rains, chief minister k chandrasekhar rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 23 March 2023, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

NCP chief sharad pawar, Rural Electronic Voting Machine (EVM), Election Commission of India, — PTI

Sharad Pawar calls Opposition meeting today to discuss EVM issues

The locals said that the incident took place around 2 am and the building was over two decades old. The GVMC officials are probing the reason for the collapse. Minutes after the incident, the locals managed to rescue five persons but their efforts to save the three others proved futile. —

Three dead, 5 injured in Vizag building collapse

Vijayan’s letter to Stalin, inviting him to inaugurate the celebrations at Vaikom in Kottayam district was personally handed over by Kerala Minister for Fisheries, Culture and Youth Welfare, Saji Cherian, on Wednesday, an official press release said, adding that the Chief Minister had expressed his consent to take part in the event. –– Twitter

Stalin to inaugurate Vaikom centenary in Kerala

TTD trust board chairman YS Subba Reddy told the media after releasing the TTD’s annual budget 2023-24 at Tirumala on Wednesday that a board meeting decided this on February 15 but an announcement was held back due to the MLC elections code. –– DC Image

TTD plans 30 more additional laddu counters in Tirumala



MOST POPULAR

 

‘What to Watch’ for week ending March 21

N. Balakrishna aka NBK is all set to appear on Telugu Indian Idol Season 2 this week Friday and Saturday.
 

Justice for Preethi gains social media momentum

Dr D. Preethi (Image Source: Twitter)
 

Hyderabad city to have bridges à la Paris

While six bridges and a link road will be constructed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority, four bridges will be built by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, three by the HRDCL and one bridge by the QQSUDA. (Representational Image: PTI)
 

Experts warn of particularly hot summer ahead in Hyderbad

Anjal Prakash, research director and adjunct associate professor of Bharti Institute of Public Policy, ISB, told Deccan Chronicle, “The climate models have predicted that this is going to be a warmer summer and the hot areas will be hotter than before. In Telangana, we are seeing 38ºC in February itself, which is an indication of what is in store in April and May.” (Representational DC Image)
 

When Cupid strikes OTT platforms

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Kerala transman gives birth to baby, first case in India

Ziya Paval recently took to Instagram and announced that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. Paval and Zahhad have been living together for the past three years. (Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Rahul sounds poll bugle in Karnataka, announces “Yuva Nidhi” scheme for unemployed

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi speaks during a press conference (PTI file photo)

PM to pay his seventh visit to poll-bound Karnataka this year on Saturday

Prime Minister Modi to visit poll-bound Karnataka, participate in various events ahead of upcoming Assembly elections. (File Photo: PTI)

Hectic lobbying for Karnataka BJP tickets

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai (Twitter/@BSBommai)

AIMIM chief backs quota for backward Muslims, repeal of 'draconian' laws

The party condemned the recent efforts by a few 'self-proclaimed leaders' to 'legitimise Sangh Parivar' and enter into 'talks' with saffron outfits. These have no legal validity. AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. (File Photo: DC)

Asad’s Delhi residence attacked

Earlier tonight, I returned from Jaipur & was informed by my domestic help that a bunch of miscreants pelted stones that resulted in broken windows. Delhi Police must catch them immediately, Owaisi tweeted. — PTI
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2023 Deccan Chronicle.

-->