KCR to meet Ramadagu farmers today over crop loss

HYDERABAD: Karimnagar collector R.V. Karnan, accompanied by police commissioner Subbarayudu, on Wednesday inspected arrangements being made in Ramadagu mandal for the visit of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday to meet farmers of the area who have lost their crops in the recent hailstorm and heavy rains.

Farmers had cultivated paddy, corn, watermelon and chilli over hundreds acres in Dharmajipet, Chippakurthi and Lakshmipur villages of Ramadagu mandal of Choppadandi constituency, which have been severely damaged.

State planning board chairman B. Vinod Kumar and area MLA Sunke Ravi Shankar visited various villages and met farmers on Tuesday. They said they will take up the issue of crop loss to the notice of CM.

Collector Karnan has asked officials of departments concerned to assess crop loss and prepare a comprehensive report, so that it can be presented to the Chief Minister during his visit on Thursday.

The district collector inspected the helipad at the Gayatri pump house near Lakshmipur in Choppadandi constituency, where the CM will be landing.

Additional collectors Shyam Prasad Lal and Garima Agarwal and district agriculture officer Sridhar accompanied the collector.

The Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao is also likely to visit Warangal district on March 23 Thursday. According to the Narsampet MLA Peddi Sudhrashan Reddy, KCR will inspect the fields which were damaged due to recent heavy rains in Adivi Rangapur village in Dugondi and Sangem mandals.

Later, the CM is going to the damaged crops in Girnibavi, Kommala, Pallaru Gudem and Vanjarlapalli villages of Geesukonda mandal and by road will reach the Textile park area where the helipad is established through Machhapur and Gangadevipalli villages and then to Hyderabad.