Congress leaders meet Governor, seek probe against KTR in TSPSC case

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MD NIZAMUDDIN
Published Mar 23, 2023, 1:03 am IST
Updated Mar 23, 2023, 7:44 am IST
TPCC president Revanth Reddy along with senior Congress leaders comes out of Rajbhavan after meeting Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Wednesday. (R. Pavan/DC)
 TPCC president Revanth Reddy along with senior Congress leaders comes out of Rajbhavan after meeting Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Wednesday. (R. Pavan/DC)

HYDERABAD: While holding minister K.T. Rama Rao, responsible for the TSPSC paper leak, Congress urged Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to initiate an investigation against him. They sought sanction for prosecution of KTR and Commission’s officials under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 to enforce accountability in public life and uphold the integrity of public institutions.

A team of Congress leaders led by A. Revanth Reddy met the Governor at Raj Bhavan. They urged her to use her powers under Article 317 and suspend the Commission’s chairman and its members to ensure unbiased inquiry. They demanded that the case be handed over to the CBI and the ED.

“KTR, B. Janardhan Reddy (Chairman, TSPSC) and Anitha Ramachandran (Secretary, TSPSC) need to be prosecuted for their role in facilitating the leakage of TSPSC examination papers relating to several competitive examinations. A parallel to this can be drawn with the Vyapam scandal, involving manipulation of medical admissions,” the representation copy reads.

The Congress claimed that even the results of 2016 Group-I selections also have anomalies. One candidate who came from the US directly to the examinations got the first rank in the selection process. One employee of TSPSC got 4th rank in the same selection. “In the Group II exam, it is reported that 25 candidates who wrote examinations in one center got selected for the posts. All this proves the culpability of persons operating on behalf of the IT minister in the TSPSC scam,” the representation points out.

“It is astonishing that Praveen Kumar, who got posting in State Printing Press on compassionate grounds on the demise of his father has been allowed to enter TSPSC as a junior assistant and soon became an assistant section officer and PA to Secretary, TSPSC within a short span. It is strongly believed that Praveen Kumar got this position through the good offices of K.T. Rama Rao and his personal staff,” it adds.

Later speaking to media persons, Revanth said that they have requested the Governor to allow KTR to be investigated. He accused them of stealing the paper and selling it for crores and messing with the lives of lakhs of unemployed. Revanth said that allegations are also being made against KTR’s PA. “The employees of KTR’s department were the key players in the paper leak and KTR should be held responsible for this,” he said.

