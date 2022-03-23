Two bills passed in Andhra Pradesh Assembly

VIJAYAWADA: The State Legislative Assembly passed Andhra Pradesh Labour Welfare Fund (Amendment) Bill, 2022, and AP Mutually Aided Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2022.

Moving the welfare fund bill, labour minister Gummanur Jayaram said the bill provides for appointing a vice-chairman as member of the Labour Welfare Board to improve the latter’s functioning and ensure that all welfare schemes are available to every eligible beneficiary with transparency.

Jayaram went on to criticise the erstwhile TD government and praised Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan as modern trinity – Brahma, Vishnuvu and Maheswarudu.

Agriculture minister Kurasala Kannababu said the cooperative societies’ amendment bill levies professional tax on employees working for 45,305 mutually aided cooperative societies.

Assembly passed both the bills by voice vote.