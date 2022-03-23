TD MLAs disrupt House

VIJAYAWADA: In a first-of-its-kind offensive in the Assembly, some TD members blew whistles and disrupted Tuesday’s proceedings.

The TD has been staging protests for the past 10 days in the Assembly, where the Budget Session is on, demanding a judicial inquiry into the illicit liquor deaths.

Ministers and YSRC legislators and Speaker Tammineni Sitaram were irritated.

The Speaker suspended four TD MLAs — Bendalam Ashok, Anagani Satyaprasad, Mantena Ramaraju and Velagapudi Ramakrishna — for the rest of the session. Other TD legislators continued disrupting the Assembly. They were suspended for a day, as was done in the previous days too.

After a few minutes, TD MLAs Sambasiva Rao and Gadde Rammohan suddenly started blowing whistles. Outraged, the Speaker first warned them to maintain decorum. Some other TD legislators also joined the two MLAs in the protest. They were suspended.

The TD members alleged that there was bias towards allocation of time for a discussion and pressed for the judicial inquiry.

Transport minister Perni Venkataramaiah flayed the TD members for creating pandemonium. He said the TD MLAs had thrown papers at the Speaker, and had now stooped further.