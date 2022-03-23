Nation Politics 23 Mar 2022 KCR to make next leg ...
Nation, Politics

KCR to make next leg of state tours after Ugadi

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Mar 23, 2022, 12:28 am IST
Updated Mar 23, 2022, 12:28 am IST
The Chief Minister is busy with the Yadadri event on 28 after which he will take part in Ugadi celebrations on April 2
TRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao. (File Photo: Twitter)
HYDERABAD: TRS president and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao is all set to resume the next leg of his tours to various states to forge an alternative front to the BJP, after the inauguration of renovation works at the Yadadri temple on March 28, according to party sources.

Chandrashekar Rao had visited Maharashtra and Jharkhand in February and earlier this month to meet the Chief Ministers of respective states and discussed plans for the alternative front with them.

 

Chandrashekar Rao gave a break to the tours due to the Budget Session. Party sources said he wanted to continue tours after the session ended on March 15 but it did not materialise as the Budget Sessions continued in most of the states.

The Chief Minister is busy with the Yadadri event on 28 after which he will take part in Ugadi celebrations on April 2. The official Ugadi celebrations on behalf of the state government will be held in a grand manner at Pragathi Bhavan on April 2 after a gap of three years. No Ugadi celebrations were held after 2018 — due to Lok Sabha elections in 2019 and Covid in 2020 and 2021.

 

After Ugadi celebrations, Chandrashekar Rao will resume tours to the states and also Delhi. He is proposing to hold a conclave of regional parties either in Hyderabad or in Delhi in April to discuss the roadmap for forging an alternative front to the BJP before 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Tags: chief minister k. chandrashekar rao, kcr for yadadri temple, alternative front, 2024 lok sabha polls
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


