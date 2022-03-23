Nation Politics 23 Mar 2022 India 'shaky� ...
Nation, Politics

India 'shaky' on aggression of Putin: Biden

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SRIDHAR KUMARASWAMI
Published Mar 23, 2022, 1:02 am IST
Updated Mar 23, 2022, 1:02 am IST
India has so far abstained from voting against Russia on any of the UN resolutions so far on the Ukraine conflict
President Joe Biden speaks at Business Roundtable's CEO quarterly meeting, Monday, March 21, 2022, in Washington. AP/PTI
 President Joe Biden speaks at Business Roundtable's CEO quarterly meeting, Monday, March 21, 2022, in Washington. AP/PTI

New Delhi: Making clear his unhappiness with New Delhi’s stand, United States President Joe Biden on Tuesday termed India’s response to the Russian military offensive in Ukraine as “shaky”, while also making it clear that the response of other Quad members such as Japan and Australia was “strong.”

India has so far abstained from voting against Russia on any of the UN resolutions so far on the Ukraine conflict. The issue could be raised by the US at the high-level 2+2 talks between the two nations at the defence and foreign ministerial level that is expected to take place in Washington next month.

 

India has time-tested ties with Russia spanning decades, especially in the defence and civil nuclear sectors and is now also purchasing Russian oil at discounted rates, much to the dismay of Washington.

Speaking at a Business Roundtable, President Biden said, “In response to dealing with his (Russian President Vladimir Putin’s) aggression, there has been an united front in NATO and the Pacific. The Quad has, with the possible exception of India (which has) been somewhat shaky on some of this, but Japan has been extremely strong. So has Australia in terms of dealing with Putin’s aggression.”

 

India is part of the four-nation Quad in the Indo-Pacific region along with the United States, Australia and Japan but even at the Quad forum, India has refused to be part of any move to condemn Russia although New Delhi has repeatedly called for a cessation of violence on the Ukraine conflict.

President Biden’s comment came just hours after India held foreign office consultations (FOC) with the United States in New Delhi earlier on Monday evening during which the Ukraine issue was discussed. It also came after Summits between India and its other Quad partners—Japan and Australia.

 

In a statement on the FOC with the US, the MEA said, “The FOC provided a valuable opportunity to discuss contemporary regional issues pertaining to South Asia, the Indo-Pacific region, West Asia, and the situation in Ukraine, among others. Foreign secretary Shringla and undersecretary of state Nuland agreed to maintain regular dialogue and consultations on regional issues.  ... the two sides reviewed progress in various domains under the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.”

The MEA added, “Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to a free, open, inclusive, peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific. Following up on the Quad Leaders’ Meetings, they expressed a keen desire to implement quickly the Quad’s positive and constructive agenda to deliver for countries in the Indo-Pacific region. ... Both sides looked forward to the India-U.S. 2+2 Ministerial Meeting in Washington D.C. They agreed to hold the next FOC at a mutually convenient date in Washington D.C.”

 

...
Tags: joe biden, russian military, russia-ukraine war
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Latest From Nation

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma was dealing with an appeal filed by Telangana Housing Board, which challenged the single judge order, declining the proposal to auction open land for commercial purposes. (Representational Image/ PTI)

HC rejects housing board proposal to sell open land

There have been reports of deer and sloth bears falling into agriculture wells while attempting to quench their thirst. (Representational Image/ Pixabay)

Wildlife in KTR facing drinking water shortage

In Vijayawada, a litre of petrol used to cost Rs 109.96. After an upward revision of its price, it costs Rs 110.84 with a price difference of 88 paise. (Representational Image/ ANI)

Prices of fuel, domestic gas go up

BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (DC)

KCR enacted paddy drama to divert attention of people on state’s failures; Bandi



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Air traveller wins Rs 1 lakh compensation from IndiGo

The court ordered IndiGo to pay the petitioner Rs 1 lakh as compensation for the ‘hardship and mental agony’ he faced. It also asked IndiGo to refund the amount paid extra towards alternative travel tickets, as well as pay Rs 20,000 towards costs of litigation. — Reuters
 

More Muslims than Pandits killed in J&K: Kerala Congress in deleted tweet

The deleted tweet of the Kerala unit of the Congress posted from its official Twitter handle attempted to project a statistical perspective to the issue of the killings and exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits, arguing that 15000 Muslims were killed during 1990-2007 against 399 Pandits. (Representational Image via ANI)
 

'Radhe Shyam' does very well in Telugu, but loses in Bollywood

The team of 'The Kashmir Files' meeting Prime Minister Narendra modi. (By Arrangement)
 

Samantha hits back at trolls commenting on her deep-neck green outfit

Samantha donned a beautiful deep neck gown to the Critics Choice Awards on March 10. (Image: Instagram)
 

Tamil Nadu couple become first to host Metaverse marriage reception

The groom, Dinesh SP, and his bride Janaganandhini Ramasamy. (Photo: Videograb)
 

Pushpa: The Rise of Allu Arjun

Allu Arjun in 'Pushpa: The Rise'
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Ten AAP MLAs inducted into Bhagwant Mann-led Cabinet in Punjab

AAP leader Dr Baljit Kaur take oath as ministers in the Punjab cabinet. (via ANI)

BJP governments to take charge after Holi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. (PTI)

Punjab poll victory: Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann hold mega roadshow in Amritsar

AAP's Punjab Chief Minister-elect Bhagwant Mann with Delhi CM and party convenor Arvind Kejriwal offers prayer at Golden Temple, in Amritsar. (Photo: PTI)

Haryana passes anti-conversion Bill

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar during the state Budget session, in Chandigarh. (PTI Photo)

Uttar Pradesh elections: 21.55 per cent voter turnout till 11 am in last phase

A polling officer carrying an Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) and other election material leaves for his polling booth, a day before the seventh and last phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, at a distribution centre at Pahadiya Mandi, in Varanasi. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->