Ex-MP Sircilla Rajaiah and his family acquitted in suicide of daughter-in-law

Warangal: Former Congress MP Sircilla Rajaiah, along with his son Anil and wife Madhavi, was acquitted in a case of suicide of his daughter-in-law and three grandsons on Tuesday by the special sessions court for trial of criminal cases relating to the MPs and MLAs here.

Rajaiah's daughter-in-law Sarika and his three grandsons were found burnt to death in their bedroom after leaking LPG exploded at their home on November 4, 2015.

Following a complaint lodged by Sarika's parents against the former Congress MP, his son and wife, a case was registered for harassment and demanding dowry in the Subedari police station in Hanamkonda. They were later arrested and secured bail in February 2016. The case was later transferred to Hyderabad in 2020 where the special court conducted trial.

It is to be noted that the death of Sarika occurred when Rajaiah was selected as the Congress candidate for the Warangal byelection. The party dropped him after the cases were filed.