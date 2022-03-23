3 leaders part of g-23 meet sonia gandhi

New Delhi: Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday met some of the G-23 leaders of the party. Lok Sabha MP Manish Tewari, Rajya Sabha MP Anand Sharma and Vivek Tankha met Gandhi for almost an hour at her residence. This is the third meeting that the Congress high command has had with the G-23 leaders. Earlier, Rahul Gandhi met with the Haryana strongman Bhupinder Singh Hooda while the Congress president called Ghulam Nabi Azad for a meeting.

After the meeting with Gandhi, Anand Sharma and Manish Tewari went into a huddle with Ghulam Nabi Azad. Insiders claim that in the meeting with Gandhi, the G-23 leaders pointed out lapses and faults with the functioning of the party. They also offered several suggestions to strengthen the party so that it is battle-ready and can contest elections to win. Several suggestions were offered.