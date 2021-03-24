Nation Politics 23 Mar 2021 Schools, colleges in ...
Nation, Politics

Schools, colleges in Telangana closed from Wednesday to check COVID-19 spread

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 24, 2021, 12:43 am IST
Updated Mar 24, 2021, 7:14 am IST
The orders are applicable to all educational institutions in private, government sectors
The orders are applicable to all educational institutions in private and government sectors including hostels and government-run gurukulam schools (residential schools) barring medical colleges.— DC file photo
 The orders are applicable to all educational institutions in private and government sectors including hostels and government-run gurukulam schools (residential schools) barring medical colleges.— DC file photo

Hyderabad: The state government has announced closure of all educational institutions in Telangana from March 24, Wednesday, in view of the fresh spurt in corona cases in the state. However, the online classes will continue as usual.

Minister for education P Sabitha Indra Reddy made a statement to this effect in the assembly on Tuesday. The government issued orders declaring closure of all educational institutions soon after.

 

The orders are applicable to all educational institutions in private and government sectors including hostels and government-run gurukulam schools (residential schools) barring medical colleges.

Sabitha said the Covid-19 cases were on the rise across the country as well as in neighbouring states. There were sporadic incidents of Covid-19 cases being reported from educational institutions across Telangana.

"Due to mass congregation of students, there is a possibility of the virus spread. States like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh have already closed educational institutions. There is also an increasing number of requests from parents who are concerned about the health of their children. Keeping in view the parents’ requests and the safety of students and teachers, it has been decided to declare closure of all educational institutions including government and private educational institutions along with hostels from Wednesday as a precautionary measure. Online classes will be continued,” she said.

 

The minister held a meeting with Chief Minister Chandrashekar Rao on the corona cases in educational institutions before she made the statement. The CM asked her to close educational institutions as a precautionary measure.

...
Tags: schools colleges in telangana closed, covid fear educational institutes shut telangana, sabitha indra reddy, kcr, maharashtra punjab tamil nadu gujarat chattisgarh closed educational institutes, online classes telangana covid second wave, hostels second wave covid telangana
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 24 March 2021, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

The CM partly fulfilled his promises by announcing 30 percent PRC fitment and retirement age hike from 58 to 61 years in State Legislative Assembly on Monday. — Twitter

KCR set to announce mega recruitment drive in Telangana

We will implement the Citizenship Amendment Act and give citizenship to the refugees after coming to power here, Shah said. — PTI file photo

'Bhatija & Co' looted Rs 10K crore, will go jail after we win: Amit Shah

The GreaterVisakhapatnam Municipal Corporation has organised awareness programme on Clean Andhra Pradesh in selected wards. (Image credit: Twitter/@GVMC_OFFICIAL)

Chief Minister Jagan to launch Clean Andhra Pradesh on July 8

The two municipalities themselves have been merged to form the Mangalagiri Tadepalli Municipal Corporation. (Image credit:Wikipedia)

AP government issues GO forming Mangalagiri Tadepalli Municipal Corporation



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Berlinale: A teacher, a porn clip and the hypocrisy of a nation

Radu Jude’s film - Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn
 

The new-age Indian woman is a wonderful mix of being bold and yet rooted in reality

Ami Sata, Founder, Amouve
 

Berlinale: Sharlto Copley's bravura act as Unabomber makes 'Ted K' stand out

The South African actor, known for his performance as Wikus van der Merwe in the 2009 science fiction film 'District 9', carries 'Ted K' with a meticulously studied but intense act that is as discomforting as it is impressive.
 

Rats, mice, rabbits, hamsters and monkeys - The true heroes in Covid-19 battle

While the rats, mice, rabbits and Syrian hamsters were lab-bred, the rhesus macaques that were used in testing Covaxin candidates were caught in the wild in Maharashtra. (Representational Image/AFP)
 

Two Hyderabad doctors work on genomic medicine

Dr Hima Challa and Dr Kalyan Uppuluri (By arrangement)
 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Amit Shah accuses Bhatija and company of amassing Rs 10K crore Central funds

We will implement the Citizenship Amendment Act and give citizenship to the refugees after coming to power here, Shah said. — PTI file photo

Bengali pride, sub-nationalism emerge as rallying points in WB polls

The electoral discourse in Bengal, where poll battles are fought on ideological lines, had in the past mostly steered clear of sub-nationalism like identity politics. (Representational Image/PTI)

All set for Assembly elections in 4 states, Union territory

The CEC said that in view of the Covid-19 safety protocols, candidates can file their nominations online and voting will be allowed for an additional hour. (PTI/Manvender Vashist)

Didi too gets cut money, says Shah

Amit Shah, hurried through his promises in a brief 13-minute speech in front of what appeared to be a thin crowd.. (Photo: PTI)

Mamata can kick me but not development: Modi

Modi’s assertion came as Bollywood star Mithun Chakraborty, who joined the BJP recently, is likely to become a voter at the Cossipore-Belgachhia Assembly seat in north Kolkata. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham