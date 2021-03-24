Schools, colleges in Telangana closed from Wednesday to check COVID-19 spread

The orders are applicable to all educational institutions in private and government sectors including hostels and government-run gurukulam schools (residential schools) barring medical colleges.— DC file photo

Hyderabad: The state government has announced closure of all educational institutions in Telangana from March 24, Wednesday, in view of the fresh spurt in corona cases in the state. However, the online classes will continue as usual.

Minister for education P Sabitha Indra Reddy made a statement to this effect in the assembly on Tuesday. The government issued orders declaring closure of all educational institutions soon after.

Sabitha said the Covid-19 cases were on the rise across the country as well as in neighbouring states. There were sporadic incidents of Covid-19 cases being reported from educational institutions across Telangana.

"Due to mass congregation of students, there is a possibility of the virus spread. States like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Chhattisgarh have already closed educational institutions. There is also an increasing number of requests from parents who are concerned about the health of their children. Keeping in view the parents’ requests and the safety of students and teachers, it has been decided to declare closure of all educational institutions including government and private educational institutions along with hostels from Wednesday as a precautionary measure. Online classes will be continued,” she said.

The minister held a meeting with Chief Minister Chandrashekar Rao on the corona cases in educational institutions before she made the statement. The CM asked her to close educational institutions as a precautionary measure.