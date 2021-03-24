KCR set to announce mega recruitment drive in Telangana

The CM partly fulfilled his promises by announcing 30 percent PRC fitment and retirement age hike from 58 to 61 years in State Legislative Assembly on Monday. — Twitter

HYDERABAD: After showering sops on employees with new PRC and retirement age hike, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is all set to announce a mega recruitment drive for students and unemployed youth in the State Legislative Assembly to fill over 50,000 vacancies in various government departments.

Official sources said the CM has directed chief secretary Somesh Kumar to submit a report on existing vacancies in all government departments by March 24. He is then likely to announce job notifications in the assembly itself either on March 25 or 26.

New PRC, retirement age hike for employees, and filling of over 50,000 job vacancies in government departments are the promises KCR made during the recently held graduate MLC elections. As TRS has emerged victorious in both the MLC seats, the Chief Minister is speeding up the process of fulfilling his poll promises.

The CM partly fulfilled his promises by announcing 30 per cent PRC fitment and retirement age hike from 58 to 61 years in State Legislative Assembly on Monday. He is now preparing the ground for a similar announcement in assembly fulfilling his promise made to students and unemployed youth.

Following KCR's directives, the chief secretary has sought details of department-wise vacancies from secretaries of all departments.

Secretaries had already informed the CS about the number of vacancies till end of December 2020. However, the chief secretary told them that the CM wants vacancy details till February 2021-end.

Departmental secretaries have been instructed to submit all these details by March 24. These details will be compiled department-wise, before the CS submits his report to Chief Minister, based on which the CM will make an announcement in legislative assembly on job notifications.